Info from Licensor: "We live in the Smoky Mountains, , in the Cherokee Forest in a log cabin. We have a cat door for our cats and raccoons. Since late spring (2022), numerous bears have been wandering up on our porches, nightly. Our cat, Phoebe, is a little territorial. Several nights various bears have come on the porch and she not only stood her ground, but went on the offensive, slapping them in the face until they left her porch. They come back another night, but for that night, she has her porch back."

NEWPORT, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO