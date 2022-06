One Tennessee fan learned a painful lesson Sunday about what happens if you do a poor job taunting Lane Kiffin. Kiffin, now coach of Ole Miss, always likes to take advantage of opportunities to troll Tennessee and tweak their fans. He did so on Friday by sharing a news story about a mustard bottle being thrown onto the field during Game 1 of the Vols’ Super Regional game. Kiffin jokingly asked where the golf ball was, alluding to an incident last season when Ole Miss visited Neyland Stadium.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO