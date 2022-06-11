ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Attorney General Morrisey gains $500K consent judgment against California Attorney

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fOHfn_0g7f9joL00

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office has entered into a $500,000 consent judgment against attorney Thomas A. Moore of Fallbrook, Calif. and his closely held corporation, Moore Legal Center of Oceanside, Calif. resolving alleged violations of the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

Moore Legal Center advertised to consumers that it could settle consumers’ debt for less than what was owed. Attorney General Morrisey alleged most consumers never had their debts settled by Moore. Many never had one debt settled even though hundreds, sometimes thousands, in fees had been paid.

Moore Legal Center did not issue refunds until Attorney General Morrisey’s office intervened. Moore used a “back office” provider in Michigan to provide most of the debt settlement services, including debt negotiation. Moore sometimes used attorneys in other states to act as “local counsel,” but did not have one in West Virginia for several years of operation.

“Moore advertised his debt relief services included a credit restoration department, which it did not, and claimed attorneys negotiated debt settlements when they did not, for consumers in West Virginia,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Debt settlers must comply with the Consumer Credit and Protection Act under my watch as Attorney General.”

Moore has already paid $50,000 of the judgment to the state, and agreed to pay the remaining $450,000 by making payments of $12,500 for 36 months. Moore also agreed to cease all debt settlement activities in West Virginia.

Moore’s firm had at least 209 West Virginia customers, with thousands more across the country. The Attorney General filed a complaint against Moore in March 2020, alleging multiple violations of the state Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

The post Attorney General Morrisey gains $500K consent judgment against California Attorney appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA.com

The California counties that are growing fastest

(Stacker) – Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Former Indio resident pleads guilty for his role in a $15.6 million Ponzi scheme

A former Indio resident pled guilty to federal charges for his role in a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors of more than $15 million. Joey Stanton Dodson, 58, formerly of Indio and now residing in the Hollywood Dell neighborhood of Los Angeles, engaged in a scheme between November 2012 and May 2015 to defraud investors The post Former Indio resident pleads guilty for his role in a $15.6 million Ponzi scheme appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
SFGate

California lawmakers OK budget over governor's objections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Monday passed a $300 billion operating budget over the objections of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, highlighting disagreements among Democrats about how to spend a record-breaking surplus that, by itself, is more than most other states spend in a year. While Newsom does...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Oceanside, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Fallbrook, CA
fox29.com

4 California men charged in Pennsylvania drug bust

PHILADELPHIA - Four California men were arrested in Pennsylvania with more than a million dollars in fentanyl pills and methamphetamine, according to authorities. The Bensalem Township Police Department, in cooperation Philadelphia DEA agents, made the drug bust Wednesday on the 3300 block of Street Road. Ramon Caro, 19, Alex Zaragoza,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mymotherlode.com

CA Lawmakers Pass Budget That Newsom Opposes

Sacramento, CA — Wednesday is the Constitutional deadline for California lawmakers to pass a budget in order to still receive a paycheck. Yesterday the Senate and Assembly approved a $300 billion operating budget, but it is opposed by Governor Gavin Newsom, and he will not sign it. Unlike many...
CALIFORNIA STATE
seaislenews.com

Stanley Bae of Orange County on Californian Cities with the Lowest Property Taxes

Stanley Bae of Orange County, CA is a real estate professional and in the following article, Stan Bae names the Californian cities with the lowest property taxes. California is often viewed as a notoriously expensive state and for good reason—it has some of the priciest real estates in the nation and the cost of living is roughly 22% higher than the rest of the country. Yet California’s property taxes are actually below the national average notes Stanley Bae of Orange County. This helps to offset the costs of living and makes California more attractive to potential home buyers.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Morrisey
KTVU FOX 2

California's first two Latina sheriffs beat incumbents in stunning upset

OAKLAND, Calif. - There's a new sheriff in town. And in stunning upsets, both look like they have beaten the longtime incumbents in Alameda County and San Mateo County, respectively, likely becoming the first two Latina sheriffs in California. Both are 20-plus year veterans of their departments. Both are also promising more progressive platforms.
CALIFORNIA STATE
raleighnews.net

Major hog butcher leaving California due to new laws

LOS ANGELES, California: After California imposed costly new regulations on pork producers, Smithfield Foods, the largest pork processor in the world, has announced that it will close its Vernon, California plant and reduce its hog herd in the western United States. In its announcement last week the company took note...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

California budget: Big surplus, big differences

Beating a Wednesday deadline, Democratic legislators pushed through a plan to spend the record California budget surplus, but key negotiations remain with Gov. Newsom. There are major differences on gas tax relief, education, climate change and more. Republicans, meanwhile, complained about the process.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Attorneys#Debt Settlement#Politics State
orangecountytribune.com

No, we can-not, say voters; cannabis tax falls short

With the final unofficial results out from the Orange County Registrar of Voters, a proposal to allow the City of Huntington Beach to levy a sales tax on cannabis products has gone down to defeat. The early returns on Measure A from the June 7 balloting showed proponents of the...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KESQ News Channel 3

Board approves Sheriff’s plan to acquire more than 200 vehicles

The Board of Supervisors today authorized Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to proceed with the planned acquisition of 228 vehicles at a cost of $9.12 million. In a 5-0 vote, the board signed off on Bianco's proposal to procure the vehicles via financing through Banc of America Public Capital Corp.    "The vehicles will be The post Board approves Sheriff’s plan to acquire more than 200 vehicles appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia DMV closed this holiday weekend

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced today that, due to the upcoming state holiday weekend, which includes Juneteenth and West Virginia Day, all DMV offices throughout the state will be closed from Friday, June 17, through Monday, June 20.  This includes the Martinsburg and Kanawha City regional offices, which normally have Saturday morning business […]
POLITICS
iheart.com

What Mayor Gloria's Homeless Crackdown is Causing

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria's latest crackdown on homeless encampments has led to a spike in citations and arrests. According to data obtained by iNewSource, the number of arrests for encroachment and illegal lodging are up eight percent over last year. This after Mayor Gloria announced a recent push to get people off the streets and into shelters, saying at a recent briefing homeless persons don't have to accept the city's help, but there would be consequences.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy