The first thing you’ll notice about the Tentstile Stingray 3-Person tent is its heft. This is unavoidable. To open the thing, to pack it in the car, to unpack it, you need to wield its considerable 40 pounds and ponder what you’re doing in a world full of sturdy sizable ultra lightweight tents. Get rid of the thought: The Tentstile is not here for such pragmatism. This is a tent to make your basecamp standout, an inviting home among the trees that offers a cool nap during the day and a warm place to sleep soundly at night. It’s a tent with flash, one that will have passing campers asking about it, that will get the kids excited to go to bed. Think of the weight as the low cost of a peerless night’s sleep in the woods.

