Marion Center broke open a 1-0 game with seven runs in the 4th inning and 8 more in the fifth as they walloped Kovacik Insurance, 16-0. They managed the 16 runs on only six hits as Kovacik committed six errors. Trey Slovinsky was 2-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs and Noah McCoy and Alex Stewart each drove in three runners. Hunter Reichenbach scattered four hits over five innings and struck out nine for the win.

MARION CENTER, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO