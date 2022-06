The 2022 Bell Tower Festival had its moments battling inclement weather, but organizers made timely changes and the event proved to be another success. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events Team Chair Philip Heisterkamp says about 175 tickets were sold for the new fundraising meal on Thursday evening. The rainfall forced the event inside at the Greene County Community Center, but the meal was still delivered and musical entertainment with 2B Unplugged performed.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO