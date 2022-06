The Perry Elks Lodge #407 will host an event tomorrow in Perry that will help celebrate Flag Day and the public is welcome to attend. The Perry Elks Lodge #407 will celebrate Flag Day beginning at 6 p.m. tomorrow at the Elks Lodge location in Perry due to the forecasted warm temperatures. All Elks Lodge members and the general public are welcomed to attend the event and the Flag Day celebration has been required by the Elks’ Grand Lodge for more than a century now.

PERRY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO