Lowell, MI

Retro Electric Arcade Announces Summer Hours and New Admission Options

By Amanda Schrauben
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe received the following press release from Retro Electric Arcade. Retro Electric Arcade in Lowell, Michigan is excited to announce changes to our admission options and hours for the summer. New Admission Options. Beginning June 8, we will be adding a new arcade admission option! Our guests will now...

The ABCs of Lowell History: Z is for Zoom

The Lowell Area Historical Museum is offering a weekly feature to explore local history. This week, museum staff is telling us about the history of M-21 in Lowell, Michigan. To learn more about Lowell history, visit the museum website to explore its collection of local artifacts and records. “From walking...
LOWELL, MI
progressivegrocer.com

SpartanNash Acquires 3-Store Grocery Chain in Michigan

SpartanNash has closed a deal to purchase the Shop-N-Save Food Centers chain located in northwestern Michigan. The three stores in Benzonia, Fremont and Ludington have been converted to SpartanNash’s Family Fare brand and all Shop-N-Save employees have been rolled into the SpartanNash family. “Shop-N-Save has been a successful family-owned...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

West Michigan Meijer Shopper Charged $1,500 For A $68 Purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times. Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500. Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. “I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn told WOOD-TV. Chase said it is “working to address any duplicate transactions.” Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Planning Commission Recap: Scooter’s Coffee, King Milling

With barely a quorum present, the Lowell Planning Commission met for approximately 40 minutes on Monday night to discuss plans for two businesses. Commissioners Tony Ellis, Michael Gadula and David Cadwallader were absent, leaving four members in attendance. Public Hearing for Scooter’s Coffee. First up was a public hearing...
LOWELL, MI
MLive

Kent County woman wins $349K lottery jackpot while out to dinner

LANSING, MI -- A trip out for dinner led to a unbelievable lottery win for a 70-year-old Kent County woman who brought home a $349,733 Lucky 7′s Fast Cash jackpot recently. “I was out to eat and decided to use the $50 I had in my purse towards a couple of Fast Cash tickets,’” said the winner, who chose to remain anonymous. “I thought I was reading the ticket wrong when I saw I’d matched the number 55 to win the jackpot. I had the waitress look the ticket over for me and when she confirmed what I was seeing we both started shouting.”
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Lowell restaurant closes, employees say without notice

LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell restaurant, Backwater Cafe, has closed its doors. Its owner, Jeff Altoft, said the building will be leased out to a local Mexican restaurant. However, former employees said they were not given notice of the closure, and one had a verbal agreement to purchase the business.
LOWELL, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

The DeltaPlex will close this summer, but the Mayor of Walker is excited for a new opportunity

WALKER, Mich. — The DeltaPlex may be closing, but the Mayor of Walker hopes rezoning the property into the industrial sector can help the city's economy. Mayor Gary Carey reflected over the history of the building, noting how it's been many things over many years. And while he's sad to see it go, as he and many other residents have memories there, it's not really a surprise to anyone.
WALKER, MI
WZZM 13

Severe Weather Threat Over In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Editor's Note: The risk for severe weather has ended in West Michigan and there is no longer a threat to the region. We are tracking potential strong to severe storms from now lasting until after midnight Monday. The main impact of these storms will be...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Environmental Group Opposes Natural Gas Plant In Marshall That Could Power 1 Million Homes

An environmental group in Michigan is challenging a proposed natural gas power plant project in Marshall, saying they are concerned about health impacts and climate change. A New York developer is trying to secure a permit to build two natural gas turbines at the Brooks Industrial Park in Marshall, but the fossil fuel plant is not greeted with enthusiasm by everyone in the city. “It’s really now looking at something new approved and put through is just going in the opposite direction,” said Jan O’Connell, Sierra Club Energy Issues Organizer. The Sierra Club and Great Lakes Environmental Law Center are challenging the Marshall...
MARSHALL, MI

