ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

East Midlands Airport closes runway in new drone alert

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlights at East Midlands Airport have again been disrupted after drones were spotted nearby. Eight services were diverted on Friday evening and the runway was closed. In the week, overnight flights faced problems, while two passenger flights were diverted to Leeds and Manchester on Friday afternoon. The airport, Leicestershire...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Woman, 45, paralysed from the neck down was stuck on a plane at Gatwick for 90 minutes after a wheelchair 'promptly' arrived to pick her up... but no staff were available to push it

A woman paralysed from the neck down was stuck on a plane at Gatwick Airport for more than 90 minutes because no staff turned up to push her wheelchair . Victoria Brignell, 45, was returning home following a holiday in Malta on Saturday when a wheelchair was readied for her upon arrival.
TRAVEL
BBC

Tearful grandmother left unable to board flight at Birmingham Airport

A family said they felt let down when their 91-year-old grandmother was left stranded at an airport because staff failed to get her to her plane. Maria Twamley, who had been due to return to her home in Belfast, was left tearful when she was forced to miss the flight, her granddaughter said.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Midlands Airport#Air Cargo#Manchester#Bst
BBC

Electric car rapid charging costs soar, says RAC

The cost of rapidly charging an electric car has risen sharply as energy costs soar, the RAC has said. However, electric car charging still remains cheaper than petrol and diesel, the motoring organisation said. Rises in electricity and gas prices, in part since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are behind the...
GAS PRICE
The Independent

British tourist crushed to death in Turkey

A British tourist on holiday in Turkey has been killed by a driver who lost control.Patricia Bernadette Ward, 71, was hit by a car on Saturday in the city of Bodrum, in the south-west, while on holiday with friends, according to local news sites in Turkey.It has been reported that Ms Ward was walking back to her hotel at around 2am when the driver lost control of the steering wheel, mounted the pavement, crashed into a bollard and pinned the 71-year-old against a wall.Emergency services declared Ms Ward dead at the scene.Turkish news site Sabah said Ms Ward’s body was taken to Bodrum State Hospital and then to the Mugla Forensic Medicine Institution, and that the driver was taken into custody.A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.” Read More Two British fighters sentenced to death by Russian separatists - live
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ely car roof caved in by heavy brick load

Police were left almost speechless when they stopped a car carrying such a heavy load of bricks, the vehicle's roof had partially caved in. The Toyota was stopped in New Barns Road, in Ely, Cambridgeshire, at the weekend. The driver was reported for having no insurance, dangerous driving and carrying...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Motorious

Abandoned Farmhouse Hides Several Classic Cars

Often times the term “time capsule” is used to describe what are obviously highly staged barn find videos – this is not one of those times. Instead, what we bring to you today is an amazing video of a guy exploring an abandoned farmhouse located in the middle of nowhere in Canada, along with several classic cars and some farm equipment, for good measure. While it’s sad to see these vehicles just deteriorating as they sit, at the same time it’s incredibly mesmerizing.
CARS
BBC

Boy, 15, arrested after three die in wrong-way M606 crash

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing a fatal motorway crash which killed three people. A suspected stolen van had failed to stop for police before it drove the wrong way along the M606, near Bradford, and collided with a taxi. The taxi driver, 28, his passenger,...
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

A fossil hunter found bones on the Isle of Wight before he died. He likely discovered Europe's "largest predatory dinosaur."

A giant crocodile-faced dinosaur discovered on the Isle of Wight by one of Britain's best fossil hunters was probably the largest predator ever to stalk Europe, scientists said on Thursday. Most of the bones of the two-legged spinosaurid were found by the late local collector Nick Chase, who dedicated his life to combing the beaches of the island on England's southern coast for dinosaur remains.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Thousands of tons of paper and card ablaze at recycling plant

About 8,000 tons of paper and cardboard have gone up in flames at a recycling plant.Up to 110 firefighters had been tackling the blaze at the Smurfit Kappa storage yard in the Nechells area on the outskirts of Birmingham city centre, at its height, West Midlands Fire Service said.Dramatic drone footage, shot at night-time and later released by the brigade, showed the scale of the incident.Emergency services were first called to the site off Mount Street at about 7.40pm on Sunday.More than 30 fire appliances were deployed to the scene and 8,000 litres of water a minute were being pumped...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Millionaire cycling tycoon sues neighbours over Japanese knotweed which he claims is infesting his £1.6million London home

A millionaire cycling tycoon and his partner are suing their neighbours for £250,000 over Japanese knotweed which they say has infested the foundations of their £1.6m house. Christopher Clarke, boss of a bike tours business and director of a cycling charity, claims the knotweed has infested a patch of ground beside his detached home in affluent Kensal Green, north west London.
ECONOMY
BBC

Cost of living: Landlords fear 'massive housing crisis'

Landlords said they fear many will sell up and stop renting homes due to Wales' new housing rules. Longer "no fault" eviction periods are part of a number of changes, set to be introduced in December. The Welsh government said it would do all it could to ensure landlords had...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Water pours through plane ceiling and into cabin on British Airways flight

A video captured the moment that water poured through the ceiling and into the plane cabin on a British Airways flight.The incident occurred onboard flight BA292 from London Heathrow to Washington DC on 10 June towards the end of the seven-hour transatlantic crossing.In footage filmed in the cabin, water can be seen cascading down from overhead, with another clip showing it dripping down the stairs of the double-decker A380 aircraft.Crew had evidently tried to stem the flow with what appear to be blue blankets.British Airways said the issue occurred due to a fault with a water storage unit at the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Hull man died after ambulance 'left him at home'

A 51-year-old man died after an ambulance crew left him at home while suffering from a hernia which cut off blood supply to his bowel. The man, from Hull, had to wait two hours for the ambulance after his wife called them for help in April 2019, lawyers for his family said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Roadford Lake boat deaths: Victims named by police

Two disabled people who died after a boat capsized on a lake have been named by police. Alex Wood, 43, and Alison Tilsley, 63, were on the boat at Roadford Lake, near Okehampton in Devon on Wednesday. Ms Tilsley's family said they were "devastated" by the death of the "kind,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Hundreds of water voles released at estate

About 200 water voles are released at a country estate in Staffordshire. It is part of a bid to revive the animal's population in the UK. Water voles have declined in numbers partly due to loss of habitat. About 200 water voles have been released at a country estate. The...
ANIMALS
Daily Car News

The smallest car in the world sold for 143 thousand dollars

As part of the online auction “Car and Classic”, the smallest car in the world, the 3-wheel Peel P50, went under the hammer. The final cost of the lot was 143 thousand dollars, which is much more expensive than they ask in the UK for a Mercedes-Benz S-Class (from 108 thousand dollars).

Comments / 0

Community Policy