ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

West Virginia man charged in Columbia Machine shooting

By Makea Luzader
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHbQZ_0g7f7umA00

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 23-year-old Joe Louis Esquivel of Hedgesville, West Virginia has been charged following Thursday’s mass shooting at a warehouse in Smithsburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oYnNs_0g7f7umA00
Joe Louis Esquivel. Image courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said that Esquivel was employed by Columbia Machine, Inc. He opened fire in the Smithsburg warehouse on Thursday afternoon, killing three men and injuring another. In a subsequent altercation with state troopers, he shot and injured an officer, getting hit in return fire.

Smithsburg, Md. mayor on gun laws, healing after shooting

During a search of Esquivel’s home in West Virginia, officials found more fireams.

Esquivel was taken to Meritus Medical Center for treatment after being taken into custody. He is currently being held by the Washington County Detention Center on no bond.

Officials charged him with three counts of first- and second-degree murder, three counts of first- and second-degree assault, attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in a violent crime and other handgun-related charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 7

Related
WTOP

Maryland State Police ID troopers who responded to shooting that killed 3

Maryland State Police have identified the troopers who responded to Thursday’s shooting in Washington County that killed three people and injured several others, including one trooper. Detective Sgt. Phillip Martin, Lt. Vincent Upole and Rockville barrack commander and Master Trooper David Thompson were driving in separate vehicles when they...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WGAL

Maryland man pleads guilty to participating in Franklin County murder of a federal witness, two others

A Maryland man pleads guilty to participating in the murder of a federal witness and two other people back in June of 2016. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jerell Adgebesan, 34, of Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland pleaded guilty on June 13, 2022, to participate in the June 25, 2016, murders of three people in Mercersburg, Franklin County, one of which was cooperating with state and federal drug investigators.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithsburg, MD
State
Washington State
City
Hedgesville, WV
City
Washington, WV
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
Washington County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, MD
Smithsburg, MD
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
City
Columbia, MD
wfmd.com

Highway Worker Killed On I-70 In Washington County

He was picking up construction barrels when he was struck by a motor vehicle. Hagerstown, Md. (KM) – Maryland State Police say a road crew worker was killed in a hit and run accident in Washington County early Monday morning. At around 4:19 AM, troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

Md. man pleads guilty to participating in 2016 triple homicide in Franklin County barn

A man connected to three drug-related deaths at a Franklin County barn six years ago pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Connor. Jerrell Adgebesan, 34, of Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland, faces a possible life sentence for participating in the 2016 murders of the individuals near Mercersburg, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Louis
theriver953.com

Hedgesville man arrested for murder of 3 coworkers

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police announced the arrest of a Hedgesville resident for the murder of 3 coworkers. Joe Louis Esquivel faces 25 charges including 3 counts of murder in the first degree, 2 counts of attempted murder and more. The 23 year old Esquivel...
HEDGESVILLE, WV
Daily Voice

Boy, 18, Drowns At Codorus State Park: Coroner

An 18-year-old boy has drown at Codorus State Park, according to the York County coroner's office. The boy was with "a small group of young people" who had been on a walk at the park when they decided to go for a swim on Tuesday, June 14, the coroner's release states.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

18-year-old shot in Jefferson County

The Steubenville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening that lead to an 18-year-old going to Trinity Hospital. Steubenville Police say they responded to a shots fired call at 128 Shirley Circle and also received a call of a shooting victim at Trinity Hospital. Police say Landon McShane 18 of Steubenville was […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Columbia Machine Inc#Meritus Medical Center#Nexstar Media Inc
wfmd.com

Police Chase From PA Ends With Crash In Frederick County

Suspect stole police cruiser and motorcycle before crashing in Emmitsburg. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man is under police custody after stealing a police cruiser in another state and crashing in Emmitsburg. On Sunday Pennsylvania State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The subject fled...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Md. Man Enters Plea In Pa. For His Role In A Triple Homicide

He could get life in prison at sentencing. Harrisburg, Md. (KM) – A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in Pennsylvania for his part in the murders of three individuals in Franklin County nearly six years ago. The US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says Jerrell Adgebesan, 34, of Baltimore and Hagerstown, entered his plea on Monday.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDVM 25

Loved ones of Smithsburg shooting victim speak out

It has been almost one week since three people died in a mass shooting in Smithsburg, Md., and loved ones of the victims are beginning to speak out. Taylor Toms, the girlfriend of 30-year-old Joshua Robert Wallace, said she felt led to share more about Wallace in the wake of his death.
SMITHSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Boy, 15, Goes Missing From Central PA Home: Police

A 15-year-old boy has gone missing from his central Pennsylvania home, police say. Maurice Marshall has been reported missing from his home in the 100 block of East Penn Street, according to a release by the Carlisle police department. Marshall is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing approximately...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County men among 6 arrested in NY for weapons possession

CHENANGO, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police have arrested six men, including several from Lancaster County, on multiple weapons charges after traffic stops in Broome County. The NYSP Community Stabilization Team conducted a traffic stop in the Town of Chenango on June 12 after seeing a vehicle commit...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Newark area on Tuesday morning. On June 14, 2022 at approximately 7:26 a.m., a gray 2002 BMW 525i was traveling northbound on Interstate 95 north of Christiana Road. For unknown reasons, the operator of the BMW lost control and the vehicle began spinning on the highway. The BMW struck an impact attenuator on the center median, went through a crossover opening, and entered the southbound lanes of I-95. At this time, an unloaded black 2021 Kenworth W900 dump truck was traveling southbound on I-95 approaching the area of this crossover. The BMW continued spinning and entered into the path of the dump truck. As a result, the front right corner of the BMW impacted with the front left of the dump truck. Both vehicles continuing traveling southbound for a short distance until they came to rest against the center concrete barrier.
NEWARK, DE
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy