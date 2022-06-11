Our Savior’s set to celebrate rich history

VIRGINIA — Their photos are displayed around the church.

The Rev. Johan H. Grotheim, pastor from 1897 to 1905; Arnold Nelson, a member of the congregation, later ordained in 1934, who returned during his retirement; Meagan Esterby, another member, being ordained to the ministry today in Philadelphia — continuing on the long tradition of churchgoers going on to become pastors.

From 1930 to this year, 16 young people from Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Virginia have been moved to “bring the word of Christ to the whole world” — all the way “from little Virginia, Minnesota,” said Judy Peliska, a member of the church council.

Our Savior’s has a rich history of ministry on the Iron Range — 125 years, in fact.

The church will celebrate that history — and its future — during its 125 Years of Ministry event, set for June 19.

The day will include food, games, displays, demonstrations, and worship. “It will be very family friendly,” Peliska said. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The morning will begin with a special worship service featuring Our Savior’s interim pastor, the Rev. Tim Ehling, along with the Rev. Rollie Bockbrader, assistant to the bishop of the Northeastern Minnesota Synod.

“Two sons of the congregation who have been ordained” — the Rev. Bob Moberg from Columbus, Wisconsin, and the Rev. Glenn Berg-Moberg, along with their brothers, Peter Moberg, and David Moberg, all from the Twin Cities area, will provide the music.

“That will be very special for us,” said Peliska, co-chairwoman of the anniversary celebration committee.

A picnic lunch will follow in the backyard courtyard. A freewill offering will be taken, and four “beautiful, handmade quilts” donated for a silent auction will also help defray the cost of food. There will be a petting zoo and bounce house for children and family yard games.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, organized in 1897, is rooted in the Range’s Norwegian immigrant heritage. To commemorate the Norwegian founders of the church, the Sons of Norway will host a krumkake-making demonstration, complete with samples. There will also be displays of the Norwegian art form of rosemaling in the social hall.

While some remnants of Norwegian culture still remain, Our Savior’s welcomes people of all cultures and ethnic backgrounds and “enjoys exploring the richness that diversity brings,” according to its website.

Our Savior’s first services were held in people’s homes, halls, vacant buildings and other churches, until property at the corner of Third Avenue and Third Street in Virginia was purchased. A church building was constructed in 1903.

In the late-1950s more space was needed, and ground was broken at the current site at 1111 Eighth St. S. The congregation moved into the new building in 1961, and used the social hall and educational wing for services until the sanctuary was built in 1968.

“Compared to some churches” in the area, many founded in the mid-1900s, Our Savior’s has a long history, Peliska said.

She noted that the word “church” can be used as both a noun and verb. While many people think of a church as a structure, “it’s actually a community of Christ, a community of believers.”

And that’s why it’s so important to honor those helped to build the church — both the building and the community.

Along with the photo of the Rev. Grotheim are pictures of all the pastors who have served with the church up through today.

The anniversary celebration will also pay tribute to deceased members “who donated a lot of time, volunteered many hours, and helped build the congregation,” Peliska said.

The names of the “saints who have gone before,” as they are being called, have been printed on cards and are on display in the main hallway.

That “hallway of remembrance” includes the name Clifford Olson, a man who assisted with the church’s live radio broadcast. He was always there to make sure the broadcast was set, the PA system was working and candles were lit, Peliska remembered.

“You look at the name and remember the person,” she said.

Also on the wall: Noel Dingman. The cabinet maker and woodworker created many pieces for the church, including candle holders.

The hallway includes Phyllis Moberg, the mother of two pastors and brothers providing music at the anniversary event. Moberg planned Our Savior’s 100-year celebration, Peliska said.

Along with many others, the remembrance wall also includes Virginia Nelson. Nelson was a counselor at the Virginia High School. She served on many Our Savior’s committees and taught confirmation studies and Bible study.

Our Savior’s currently has about 500 members, said Peliska, adding that the building is full of life throughout the week. It hosts many meetings, including support groups and scouts.

But it’s Our Savior’s commitment to young people that truly stands out, she said. Many church members have devoted countless hours to mentoring students and encouraging and supporting them through their seminary journeys.

This list of pastors speaks to the importance that “faith formation” has played through the years, Peliska said.

Member who have become pastors are: Charles Johnson (1930), Arnold Nelson (1934), Robert Moberg (1981), Mark Braaten (1981), Joel LiaBraaten (1982), Glenn Berg-Moberg (1985), Paul Simmons (1986), Jerry LiaBraaten (1986), Rochelle Melander (1990), Brian Crockett (1990), Linda Johnson Seyenkulo (1991), Mike Carlson (2004), Melinda Melhus (2004), Laura Aase (2011), Liz Cheney (2014), and Meagan Esterby (2022).

Those who have chosen the ministry “have ties to many other congregations across the nation and globe,” Peliska noted. For instance, the Rev. Seyenkulo served in Africa.

“The accomplishments of our sons and daughters are really something to be celebrated in this, our 125th year of ministry,” said the anniversary co-chairwoman.

The festivities are an opportunity, she said, “to remember our roots and look to our future and we continue the faith formation of our young people.”