Wichita, KS

Surge shut out Arkansas Friday

 4 days ago

Wichita, KS- The Wind Surge defeated the Arkansas Travelers 8-0 on Friday night behind a stellar start on the mound from Louie Varland and an eighth inning grand slam from Chris Williams. The shutout...

Surge lose to Tulsa Tuesday

The Wind Surge fell short 4-3 to the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday night behind a strong start on the hill from Andrew Heaney. Andrew Heaney got the start on the mound for the Drillers on a rehab assignment from the Los Angeles Dodgers and was nearly untouchable as he pitched five scoreless innings and allowed just two hits, one walk, and struck out nine hitters before being relieved by Jose Hernandez.
TULSA, OK
Monarchs come up short again to Cheney

CHENEY, Kan.—It was a tough night Tuesday for Hutchinson Monarchs, who lost 12-4 to the Diamond Dawgs at the Cheney Sports Complex in Cheney. Cheney takes the series 3 games to 1 with the win. Cheney got on the board in the first inning when Lincoln Andrews homered on...
CHENEY, KS
BAK rider comes long way for trek

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Riders Biking Across Kansas (BAK) have been met with hot, windy conditions the first four days of the event. But overall, most are enjoying the ride. Riders arrived in Hutchinson throughout the day on a trek from St. John Tuesday. One of them is Ohio native Adam Van Ho, who talked about why he came all this way for BAK.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Winners told in City Team Golf Championship

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The final round of the City Team Golf Championship wrapped up at Carey Park on Sunday. Saturday's round was played at Crazyhorse Golf Course. The father son duo of Bryce and Brock Southern are your 2022 champions. They shot rounds of 64 and 76. Terry McDowell...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Miss Kansas win 'still surreal' for Hensley

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The newly crowned Miss Kansas, Ayanna Hensley, is still running on adrenaline and shock after being crowned in Pratt on Saturday. "I don't think it will set in until a couple weeks down the road," Hensley said. "It's still just so surreal to me. When it was time for crowning, the feeling, you can't describe. The best way I can describe it is static. When you're holding hands with the first runner up or the current Miss Kansas, you just never really know, but at that moment, you know, you're both so qualified and you're both so ready for this moment. If you look back at my crowning moment with my awesome first runner up, Jetta Smith, she was actually speaking over me, she was speaking over the legacy that I'll leave as Miss Kansas and as Ayanna, myself. I'm getting really emotional in that moment. From that moment on, it's been a whirlwind."
KANSAS STATE
Salvation Army fan drive in final week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army Fan Drive of Reno County at Westlake Ace Hardware concludes this Sunday, June 19. According to Major Paul James, donation amounts are running a little behind, largely due to concerns about rising inflation. The Salvation Army has already distributed 119 fans to individuals...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Chris Williams
Emerson Hancock
Flag Day car parade has 'great turnout'

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Stacy Goss with Hospice and Homecare of Reno County was pleased with the support for the Flag Day car parade that went to care facilities in the area. "I think we had about 15 cars total," Goss said. "That's including law enforcement from Reno County Sheriff, Hutch PD and I believe SWAT was there."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Kansas Farm Bureau water meeting in Hutchinson next month

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Farm Bureau will be hosting a two-hour moderated discussion July 6 at 8:30 a.m. in Hutchinson to talk about water policy. Participants are encouraged to register at www.kfb.org/advocacy. During the 2022 legislative session in Topeka, water was a large topic of discussion. Kansas Farm...
HUTCHINSON, KS
SCKEDD weatherization program can help with AC

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Low income homeowners and renters in Hutchinson and across Kansas can get help to make their homes more energy efficient through the weatherization program with the South Central Kansas Economic Development District. "Normally, here at SCKEDD we get about $4.5 million to serve 40 counties, which...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Buhler school board to fill vacancy Wednesday

BUHLER — The Buhler USD 313 Board of Education will meet in special session Wednesday to fill a vacancy on the board. The two names up for consideration are Monte Cross and Michael Green. The board will interview the two candidates and then select one of them during the meeting.
BUHLER, KS
Teen's attempt to rush Kan. shooting victim to hospital failed

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the fatal shooting of a teen at a home in Wichita on Monday have made an arrest. Jalen Reed, 14, of Wichita died at a Wichita hospital on Monday afternoon, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Just before 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to...
WICHITA, KS
Kansas teen, 5-year-old hospitalized after Reno Co. crash

RENO COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 7:30 p.m. Monday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Peterbilt semi driven by 18-year-old Dietrich J. Ensz of Inman was northbound on Kansas 14 three miles north of Pretty Prairie Road when the semi veered off the road to the right. The driver attempted to correct and struck a culvert just south of the intersection of K14 and Silver Lake Road.
RENO COUNTY, KS
White Kansas fire supervisor suspended over racist sweater

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A white Wichita Fire Department supervisor who texted a photo of himself wearing a sweater featuring a naked Black man has been suspended for three days without pay in one of the harshest penalties yet over racist, homophobic and sexist texts that were shared among the city’s SWAT team members.
WICHITA, KS
Neighborhood establishment results in advocacy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Adam Stewart, Neighborhood Development Coordinator for Hutch Rec, believes the neighborhood work that has been done in SW Bricktown since its establishment helped them know how to navigate the city process to make their voices heard on the solution to the Woodie Seat Freeway. Southwest Bricktown,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hooper: Data continues to drive policing in Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper said where they place resources continues to be driven by data. "That crime data and our predictive policing model pretty much drives everything that we do," Hooper said. "Officers still respond to calls for service when we're called for assistance. Outside of that, officers are either doing one of two things based off of our two driving principles. They are conducting community engagements, getting out into the neighborhoods, talking to people, or they are focusing on an intelligence led policing strategy."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Farmers Market senior sign up begins Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sign up for the Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (KSFMNP) begins Tuesday in Hutchinson. The program’s application process in Reno County will again be conducted by telephone only and no walk-ins will be accepted. To apply, call 620-694–2911 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutchinson, KS
