Surge shut out Arkansas Friday
Wichita, KS- The Wind Surge defeated the Arkansas Travelers 8-0 on Friday night behind a stellar start on the mound from Louie Varland and an eighth inning grand slam from Chris Williams. The shutout...hutchpost.com
Wichita, KS- The Wind Surge defeated the Arkansas Travelers 8-0 on Friday night behind a stellar start on the mound from Louie Varland and an eighth inning grand slam from Chris Williams. The shutout...hutchpost.com
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0