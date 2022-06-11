Sharon Osbourne Says She Feels 'Sorry' For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle After Platinum Jubilee

Splash News

Piers Morgan isn’t the only one with an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. His good friend Sharon Osbourne was also willing to throw her two cents in, but had a slightly different opinion to the 57-year-old Piers Morgan Uncensored host, as she told Fox News that she had a lot of sympathy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex; especially after the events of the Platinum Jubilee. Yes, really!

Mrs Osbourne, 69, said she “felt sorry” for the couple, in particular “the way that they were parted from the family,” we assume in reference to the fact that they were only invited to one official event over the whole four-day celebration, and also their position in the second row of St. Paul’s Cathedral during the Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign on Friday, June 3rd.

However, Morgan was quick to counter his friend’s statement, asking, “Why should we feel sorry for them given the way they’ve trashed this family in public so often?” To which the former The Talk co-host replied, “I do feel sorry for him because I think that there must be a huge part of him that regrets,” she added, in reference to Prince Harry, before going on to talk about his and Meghan’s minimal appearance at Trooping the Color.

“I mean, can you imagine how he felt yesterday [at Trooping the Color] with the whole family in that procession and he would have normally been there on one of those horses with his uniform and everything. And there he was, shushing the children,” Osbourne continued.

Although they didn’t have as big a part to play at Trooping the Color as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for example, a source revealed that Harry and Meghan *were* invited to other events, such as the Party at the Palace concert on Saturday, June 4th. However, the source said that they decided against attending the star-studded event, as it clashed with their daughter Lilibet's first birthday. "Harry and Meghan could’ve gone to the Party at the Palace, but decided to keep a low profile on Lilibet’s birthday and celebrate in private," an insider told US Weekly. "It was more important for them to be together as a family than attend the concert, especially as The Queen couldn’t make it," they added.

Another source told the pub that the seating arrangements at the Service of Thanksgiving didn’t have anything to do with the feuding royal brothers, as they were actually chosen in advance by the Palace. "Senior members of the royal family were seated in the front row and non-senior members in the second row," another royal insider told US Weekly, adding that Harry and Meghan sat apart from Prince William and Kate Middleton "to avoid any unwanted attention."