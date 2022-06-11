ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sharon Osbourne Says She Feels 'Sorry' For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle After Platinum Jubilee

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1stdCc_0g7f4JfG00
Splash News

Piers Morgan isn’t the only one with an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. His good friend Sharon Osbourne was also willing to throw her two cents in, but had a slightly different opinion to the 57-year-old Piers Morgan Uncensored host, as she told Fox News that she had a lot of sympathy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex; especially after the events of the Platinum Jubilee. Yes, really!

Mrs Osbourne, 69, said she “felt sorry” for the couple, in particular “the way that they were parted from the family,” we assume in reference to the fact that they were only invited to one official event over the whole four-day celebration, and also their position in the second row of St. Paul’s Cathedral during the Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign on Friday, June 3rd.

However, Morgan was quick to counter his friend’s statement, asking, “Why should we feel sorry for them given the way they’ve trashed this family in public so often?” To which the former The Talk co-host replied, “I do feel sorry for him because I think that there must be a huge part of him that regrets,” she added, in reference to Prince Harry, before going on to talk about his and Meghan’s minimal appearance at Trooping the Color.

“I mean, can you imagine how he felt yesterday [at Trooping the Color] with the whole family in that procession and he would have normally been there on one of those horses with his uniform and everything. And there he was, shushing the children,” Osbourne continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33mhWZ_0g7f4JfG00

Although they didn’t have as big a part to play at Trooping the Color as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for example, a source revealed that Harry and Meghan *were* invited to other events, such as the Party at the Palace concert on Saturday, June 4th. However, the source said that they decided against attending the star-studded event, as it clashed with their daughter Lilibet's first birthday. "Harry and Meghan could’ve gone to the Party at the Palace, but decided to keep a low profile on Lilibet’s birthday and celebrate in private," an insider told US Weekly. "It was more important for them to be together as a family than attend the concert, especially as The Queen couldn’t make it," they added.

Another source told the pub that the seating arrangements at the Service of Thanksgiving didn’t have anything to do with the feuding royal brothers, as they were actually chosen in advance by the Palace. "Senior members of the royal family were seated in the front row and non-senior members in the second row," another royal insider told US Weekly, adding that Harry and Meghan sat apart from Prince William and Kate Middleton "to avoid any unwanted attention."

Comments / 123

Leslie Savercool
4d ago

She brought it all on herself, and he allowed it to happen. So I have no sympathy for either of them. They wanted out, and now should stay out completely.

Reply(5)
101
Delores Davis
4d ago

she needs to close her mouth because those two didn't deserve to be there period. after they went on national TV and disrespecting the Queen ,his sick grandfather , his dad and his brother no they need to be at Oprah house with her.

Reply(4)
75
Feet on the ground
4d ago

I don’t think that all of Megan’s drama had the effect she wanted. The world has not given her the sympathy she wanted. She did not count on the resentment she got. Reliable sources close to the royals say Megan was a bully to staff. Not one single report of Kate being rude to any staff or family has emerged except for Megan’s report of Kate making her cry. The world knew Prince Philip made frequent gaffes about race ( or anything else). Megan had to have heard. Charles is almost as bad. Harry has not always made the best decisions in life. Does everyone remember his Nazi attire for a costume party? He probably does love Megan very much but I think he didn’t know what a manipulative woman she is. She wants the world to denounce the royal family and make her a martyr.

Reply
64
Related
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle poses with baby daughter Lili at her first birthday party

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured with her baby daughter Lili at home in Windsor at the little girl's intimate first birthday party. Prince Harry and Meghan's close friend, photographer Misan Harriman, shared the black-and-white group photo on Instagram which also featured his wife and daughters. "It was such...
WORLD
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear What Meghan Markle's Sister Just Said About Her—Is She Serious?

This article was originally posted on 03/31/22 titled: Meghan Markle’s Sister Is Slamming Her Again In The Press—We Can’t Believe What She’s Saying Now!. Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister is once again slamming her in the press. Only this time, she’s also dragging Prince Harry into the mix too! Samantha Markle mocked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and called them “crazy” for leaving the royal family in an interview with The Daily Star, and made fun of them for, in her words, striving to be a Hollywood couple!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Wait ‘Til You See The Steamy New PDA Photos Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry At Harry’s Polo Match

Prince Harry, 37, scored big at his polo match over the weekend in Carpinteria, CA, and sweetly kissed his wife Meghan Markle, 40— so cute! Harry’s team, Los Padres, (named since all members are fathers and live close to Los Padres National Forest) won the match of the day at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club charity event and we caught a glimpse of the couple embracing in the cutest romantic moment. (Aww!)
CARPINTERIA, CA
Daily Beast

Post-Jubilee, Harry and Meghan’s Feud With the Royals Is Uglier Than Ever

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. As further details of the belittling treatment dished out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their visit to the U.K. to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee continued to emerge this week, it has become painfully apparent that relations between Harry and Meghan on one side, and his English family on the other, are at a historic low.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Piers Morgan
AOL Corp

Prince Louis’s Faces Stole the Show Yesterday—Today It Was Prince Harry’s

Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee weekend kicked off with the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony (AKA her birthday #2), where the royal family gathered together on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to the crowds and watch the festivities, and where Prince Louis, 4, stole the show with his meme-worthy facial expressions during a special flypast by the Royal Air Force. But while we're still giggling at the young prince's comical faces, it seems that a new royal is grabbing our attention today with his expressions: Prince Harry.
WORLD
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth was impressed by Kate Middleton’s adoration for Prince William despite royal status: author

Queen Elizabeth has always been in full support of Prince William and Kate Middleton as the future of the British monarchy. The claim was made by royal expert Andrew Morton, who has written a new book about the reigning monarch titled "The Queen." The bestselling author, known for being Princess Diana’s biographer, has previously written books on other members of the British royal family, including Meghan Markle and Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Jubilee#British Royal Family#Piers Morgan Uncensored#Fox News#St Paul S Cathedral#Trooping The Color
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Did Prince William's Wife Finally Meet Lilibet? Cambridge Couple Reportedly Rejected Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Invitation

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have maintained a close relationship since the former joined the royal family in 2011 after tying the knot with Prince William. However, things have reportedly changed when former Suits actress Meghan Markle came into the picture. Reports have it that Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Who Is the Duke of Kent, Who Joined Queen Elizabeth on the Palace Balcony at Trooping the Colour?

Queen Elizabeth had just one companion with her when she made her first appearance of her Platinum Jubilee weekend: her first cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. The 96-year-old monarch appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday to take the official salute accompanied by the Duke of Kent, who was dressed in his military uniform. He also joined the bigger group of working royals when they came out onto the balcony later to watch the flypast by the Royal Air Force.
U.K.
Fox News

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie to split time between UK and Portugal: report

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are embarking on a new start for their family. Brooksbank, who married Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter in 2018, has landed a new job that will prompt his family to split their time between the U.K. and Portugal. The 36-year-old and the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are parents to a 1-year-old son named August.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Princess Beatrice's Father 'Canceled' Forever After Being Linked To Jeffrey Epstein Scandal? Duke Reportedly Using Queen Elizabeth To Return To Limelight

Prince Andrew has become a favorite subject of criticism since Virginia Giuffre accused him of s*xual assault and intentional infliction. In court documents, the alleged victim claimed she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s s*x trafficking and abuse from the age of 16. Virginia Giuffre said Prince Andrew s*xually...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
157K+
Followers
3K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy