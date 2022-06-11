ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Germany to introduce some border checks during G7 summit

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LE0Yj_0g7f4G1500

Germany will temporarily introduce some border controls as the country gets ready to host the Group of Seven summit later this month in the Bavarian Alps .

The summit of wealthy nations with the leaders of Germany, the United States , France , Japan and other top industrial countries will take place from June 26-28 in Elmau, and Germany has ordered increased security on its border from June 13-July 3, the country's interior ministry said in a statement Saturday.

“The controls are intended to prevent potential perpetrators of violence from entering German territory, the statement said, adding that ”travelers must therefore expect to be subject to checks during this period."

The interior ministry did not further elaborate what kind of violent threats it might be expecting, but several protests against the summit are planned in the nearby town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen and in Bavaria's capital, Munich, during the leaders' meeting.

The temporary border controls will be “flexible in terms of location and time” and carried out “at the German land, air and maritime internal borders” that usually fall under the European Union's Schengen treaty allowing for free travel.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'underwent successful cancer surgery last week and is now recovering', opposition sources say in latest claim about the Russian leader's health

Vladimir Putin underwent 'successful' cancer surgery last week and is recovering, it has been claimed in just the latest rumour about the Russian leader's health. The 69-year-old underwent an unknown procedure late Monday following advice from medicals that treatment was 'essential', according to Telegram channel General SVR which claims to be getting information from inside the Kremlin.
HEALTH
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
CNBC

George Soros says Russia's gas storage is almost full — and Europe should hold its nerve

Russian President Vladimir Putin's bargaining position is "not as strong as he pretends" and Europe has leverage against him, according to billionaire investor George Soros. Russia has recently cut gas supplies to Finland arguing the country is not paying for it in rubles. Bulgaria and Poland also stopped receiving Russian gas supplies a couple of weeks ago.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G7 Summit#Bavarian Alps#Group#Garmisch Partenkirchen#The European Union#Schengen
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

696K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy