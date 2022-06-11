ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Resident living in shadow of Grenfell Tower says he ‘still gets flashbacks’

By Sophie Peachey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Resident Mohammad Tehrani who lives in Bramley House next to Grenfell Tower , said the disaster is always on his mind, and struggles with flashbacks.

With the five year anniversary of the blaze arriving on 14 June, he said it "hasn't aged" for the survivors, and that it "seems like it was last night".

The June 2017 disaster caused the deaths of 72 people, and has triggered calls for urgent culture change in the building and construction industry when it comes to fire safety and cladding .

The Independent

The Independent

