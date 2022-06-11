ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Closest national parks to Columbus

By Stacker
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.

President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 signed the act creating the National Park Service to leave natural and historic phenomenons “unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.” Since then, our national parks have welcomed visitors from around the world to experience some of the best the country has to offer and showcase the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. Today, the country’s 63 national parks contain at least 247 species of endangered or threatened plants and animals , more than 75,000 archaeological sites, and 18,000 miles of trails.

Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Columbus. National parks are ranked by closest straight line distance, measured from representative points in the Columbus Metro Area and each national park. Estimated driving times are from Here and are only available within the lower 48 states. All featured distances and driving times are estimated using representative locations from the center of each metro and national park—for some places within the metro area, the actual distance may be slightly shorter or longer to reach the closest entryway to a park.

Be sure to check with individual parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at the National Park Service’s COVID-19 page .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qGmI_0g7f3s9Y00
1 / 63Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#1. Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Ohio)

– Distance: 111 miles
– Driving time: 2.0 hours
– Date founded: October 11, 2000
– 2020 visitors: 2,755,628 (#7 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 32,571.88 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zRilO_0g7f3s9Y00
2 / 63Steve Heap // Shutterstock

#2. New River Gorge National Park (West Virginia)

– Distance: 161 miles
– Driving time: 4.2 hours
– Date founded: December 27, 2020
– 2020 visitors: 1,054,374 (#19 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 7,021 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cyU5n_0g7f3s9Y00
3 / 63Delmas Lehman // Shutterstock

#3. Indiana Dunes National Park (Indiana)

– Distance: 250 miles
– Driving time: 5.2 hours
– Date founded: February 15, 2019
– 2020 visitors: 2,293,106 (#11 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 15,349.08 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UfKl_0g7f3s9Y00
4 / 63Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

#4. Shenandoah National Park (Virginia)

– Distance: 260 miles
– Driving time: 7.5 hours
– Date founded: December 26, 1935
– 2020 visitors: 1,666,265 (#14 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 199,223.77 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gvpYz_0g7f3s9Y00
5 / 63Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#5. Mammoth Cave National Park (Kentucky)

– Distance: 261 miles
– Driving time: 4.8 hours
– Date founded: July 1, 1941
– 2020 visitors: 290,392 (#41 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 54,011.91 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gov1Z_0g7f3s9Y00
6 / 63Aviator31 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Great Smoky Mountains National Park (North Carolina, Tennessee)

– Distance: 298 miles
– Driving time: 6.5 hours
– Date founded: June 15, 1934
– 2020 visitors: 12,095,720 (#1 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 522,426.88 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NbERi_0g7f3s9Y00
7 / 63Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#7. Gateway Arch National Park (Missouri)

– Distance: 405 miles
– Driving time: 6.5 hours
– Date founded: February 22, 2018[47]
– 2020 visitors: 486,021 (#31 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 192.83 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irhcj_0g7f3s9Y00
8 / 63Jtmartin57 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Congaree National Park (South Carolina)

– Distance: 442 miles
– Driving time: 9.3 hours
– Date founded: November 10, 2003
– 2020 visitors: 119,306 (#51 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 26,476.47 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Pgxp_0g7f3s9Y00
9 / 63MDuchek // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Isle Royale National Park (Michigan)

– Distance: 629 miles
– Driving time: 12.7 hours
– Date founded: April 3, 1940
– 2020 visitors: 6,493 (#59 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 571,790.30 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ec4Z_0g7f3s9Y00
10 / 63Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#10. Hot Springs National Park (Arkansas)

– Distance: 677 miles
– Driving time: 11.8 hours
– Date founded: March 4, 1921
– 2020 visitors: 1,348,215 (#16 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 5,554.15 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hep8e_0g7f3s9Y00
11 / 63 BlueBarronPhoto // Shutterstock

#11. Voyageurs National Park (Minnesota)

– Distance: 770 miles
– Driving time: 15.4 hours
– Date founded: April 8, 1975
– 2020 visitors: 263,091 (#44 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 218,222.35 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ix5Hm_0g7f3s9Y00
12 / 63Romiana Lee // Shutterstock

#12. Acadia National Park (Maine)

– Distance: 808 miles
– Driving time: 16.7 hours
– Date founded: February 26, 1919
– 2020 visitors: 2,669,034 (#8 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 49,076.63 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wlonF_0g7f3s9Y00
13 / 63NPS // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Biscayne National Park (Florida)

– Distance: 1,000 miles
– Driving time: 18.3 hours
– Date founded: June 28, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 402,770 (#36 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 172,971.11 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPUL7_0g7f3s9Y00
14 / 63Simon Dannhauer // Shutterstock

#14. Everglades National Park (Florida)

– Distance: 1,015 miles
– Driving time: 19.4 hours
– Date founded: May 30, 1934
– 2020 visitors: 702,319 (#25 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 1,508,938.57 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxHPW_0g7f3s9Y00
15 / 63Matt Ragen // Shutterstock

#15. Badlands National Park (South Dakota)

– Distance: 1,045 miles
– Driving time: 18.2 hours
– Date founded: November 10, 1978
– 2020 visitors: 916,932 (#21 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 242,755.94 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqUYX_0g7f3s9Y00
16 / 63U.S. National Park Service // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Dry Tortugas National Park (Florida)

– Distance: 1,057 miles
– Driving time: 21.3 hours
– Date founded: October 26, 1992
– 2020 visitors: 48,543 (#55 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 64,701.22 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pKVbj_0g7f3s9Y00
17 / 63Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#17. Wind Cave National Park (South Dakota)

– Distance: 1,092 miles
– Driving time: 19.6 hours
– Date founded: January 9, 1903
– 2020 visitors: 448,405 (#33 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 33,970.84 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L62zb_0g7f3s9Y00
18 / 63Laurens Hoddenbagh // Shutterstock

#18. Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North Dakota)

– Distance: 1,139 miles
– Driving time: 20.0 hours
– Date founded: November 10, 1978
– 2020 visitors: 551,303 (#28 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 70,446.89 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wLNWq_0g7f3s9Y00
19 / 63Anna Krivitskaya // Shutterstock

#19. Rocky Mountain National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 1,201 miles
– Driving time: 19.9 hours
– Date founded: January 26, 1915
– 2020 visitors: 3,305,199 (#4 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 265,807.25 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPCvn_0g7f3s9Y00
20 / 63Kris Wiktor // Shutterstock

#20. Great Sand Dunes National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 1,229 miles
– Driving time: 21.1 hours
– Date founded: September 24, 2004
– 2020 visitors: 461,532 (#32 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 107,341.87 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wpm5S_0g7f3s9Y00
21 / 63Doug Meek // Shutterstock

#21. Carlsbad Caverns National Park (New Mexico)

– Distance: 1,319 miles
– Driving time: 22.1 hours
– Date founded: May 14, 1930
– 2020 visitors: 183,835 (#45 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 46,766.45 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XFVSK_0g7f3s9Y00
22 / 63SL-Photography // Shutterstock

#22. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 1,333 miles
– Driving time: 23.5 hours
– Date founded: October 21, 1999
– 2020 visitors: 341,620 (#39 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 30,779.83 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YbOL5_0g7f3s9Y00
23 / 63ShuPhoto // Shutterstock

#23. Guadalupe Mountains National Park (Texas)

– Distance: 1,349 miles
– Driving time: 23.2 hours
– Date founded: October 15, 1966
– 2020 visitors: 151,256 (#49 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 86,367.10 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42A51g_0g7f3s9Y00
24 / 63Eric Foltz // Shutterstock

#24. Big Bend National Park (Texas)

– Distance: 1,373 miles
– Driving time: 25.4 hours
– Date founded: June 12, 1944
– 2020 visitors: 393,907 (#37 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 801,163.21 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGdh7_0g7f3s9Y00
25 / 63Galyna Andrushko // Shutterstock

#25. White Sands National Park (New Mexico)

– Distance: 1,387 miles
– Driving time: 22.9 hours
– Date founded: December 20, 2019[111]
– 2020 visitors: 415,383 (#34 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 146,344.31 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eERbo_0g7f3s9Y00
26 / 63Sopotnicki // Shutterstock

#26. Mesa Verde National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 1,397 miles
– Driving time: 25.1 hours
– Date founded: June 29, 1906
– 2020 visitors: 287,477 (#42 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 52,485.17 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MijDO_0g7f3s9Y00
27 / 63Manamana // Shutterstock

#27. Arches National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,430 miles
– Driving time: 24.1 hours
– Date founded: November 12, 1971
– 2020 visitors: 1,238,083 (#17 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 76,678.98 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PKM8d_0g7f3s9Y00
28 / 63Lane V. Erickson // Shutterstock

#28. Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming, Montana, Idaho)

– Distance: 1,446 miles
– Driving time: 26.5 hours
– Date founded: March 1, 1872
– 2020 visitors: 3,806,306 (#2 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 2,219,790.71 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3qf1_0g7f3s9Y00
29 / 63Manamana // Shutterstock

#29. Canyonlands National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,456 miles
– Driving time: 31.2 hours
– Date founded: September 12, 1964
– 2020 visitors: 493,914 (#30 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 337,597.83 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKpNZ_0g7f3s9Y00
30 / 63Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#30. Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming)

– Distance: 1,459 miles
– Driving time: 25.5 hours
– Date founded: February 26, 1929
– 2020 visitors: 3,289,638 (#5 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 310,044.36 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dhd0P_0g7f3s9Y00
31 / 63Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#31. Petrified Forest National Park (Arizona)

– Distance: 1,512 miles
– Driving time: 24.2 hours
– Date founded: December 9, 1962
– 2020 visitors: 384,483 (#38 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 221,390.21 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNKme_0g7f3s9Y00
32 / 63Layne V. Naylor // Shutterstock

#32. Capitol Reef National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,522 miles
– Driving time: 25.6 hours
– Date founded: December 18, 1971
– 2020 visitors: 981,038 (#20 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 241,904.50 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09greI_0g7f3s9Y00
33 / 63ronnybas frimages // Shutterstock

#33. Bryce Canyon National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,586 miles
– Driving time: 27.7 hours
– Date founded: February 25, 1928
– 2020 visitors: 1,464,655 (#15 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 35,835.08 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uoGZR_0g7f3s9Y00
34 / 63Josemaria Toscano // Shutterstock

#34. Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona)

– Distance: 1,614 miles
– Driving time: 27.7 hours
– Date founded: February 26, 1919
– 2020 visitors: 2,897,098 (#6 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 1,201,647.03 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gylXe_0g7f3s9Y00
35 / 63kojihirano // Shutterstock

#35. Saguaro National Park (Arizona)

– Distance: 1,629 miles
– Driving time: 27.9 hours
– Date founded: October 14, 1994
– 2020 visitors: 762,226 (#24 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 92,867.42 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mxfF8_0g7f3s9Y00
36 / 63Galyna Andrushko // Shutterstock

#36. Zion National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,637 miles
– Driving time: 28.3 hours
– Date founded: November 19, 1919
– 2020 visitors: 3,591,254 (#3 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 147,242.66 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWFMi_0g7f3s9Y00
37 / 63Pung // Shutterstock

#37. Glacier National Park (Montana)

– Distance: 1,645 miles
– Date founded: May 11, 1910
– 2020 visitors: 1,698,864 (#13 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 1,013,125.99 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hoLEi_0g7f3s9Y00
38 / 63Arlene Waller // Shutterstock

#38. Great Basin National Park (Nevada)

– Distance: 1,675 miles
– Driving time: 28.3 hours
– Date founded: October 27, 1986
– 2020 visitors: 120,248 (#50 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 77,180.00 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFRUn_0g7f3s9Y00
39 / 63Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#39. Virgin Islands National Park (U.S. Virgin Islands)

– Distance: 1,841 miles
– Date founded: August 2, 1956
– 2020 visitors: 167,540 (#46 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 15,052.53 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00NCiR_0g7f3s9Y00
40 / 63Bryan Brazil // Shutterstock

#40. Death Valley National Park (California, Nevada)

– Distance: 1,858 miles
– Driving time: 31.5 hours
– Date founded: October 31, 1994
– 2020 visitors: 820,023 (#22 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 3,408,406.73 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UXZ5k_0g7f3s9Y00
41 / 63Dennis Silvas // Shutterstock

#41. Joshua Tree National Park (California)

– Distance: 1,869 miles
– Driving time: 31.5 hours
– Date founded: October 31, 1994
– 2020 visitors: 2,399,542 (#10 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 795,155.85 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ikCTs_0g7f3s9Y00
42 / 63Patrick Poendl // Shutterstock

#42. Kings Canyon National Park (California)

– Distance: 1,938 miles
– Driving time: 39.2 hours
– Date founded: March 4, 1940
– 2020 visitors: 415,077 (#35 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 461,901.20 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rLI4V_0g7f3s9Y00
43 / 63Virrage Images // Shutterstock

#43. Sequoia National Park (California)

– Distance: 1,953 miles
– Driving time: 38.0 hours
– Date founded: September 25, 1890
– 2020 visitors: 796,086 (#23 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 404,062.63 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Goh0n_0g7f3s9Y00
44 / 63Stephen Moehle // Shutterstock

#44. Yosemite National Park (California)

– Distance: 1,968 miles
– Driving time: 38.1 hours
– Date founded: October 1, 1890
– 2020 visitors: 2,268,313 (#12 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 761,747.50 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OINRX_0g7f3s9Y00
45 / 63National Park Service/Deby Dixon // Wikimedia Commons

#45. North Cascades National Park (Washington)

– Distance: 1,971 miles
– Driving time: 37.3 hours
– Date founded: October 2, 1968
– 2020 visitors: 30,885 (#56 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 504,780.94 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qbaKh_0g7f3s9Y00
46 / 63Diane Fetzner // Shutterstock

#46. Mount Rainier National Park (Washington)

– Distance: 1,993 miles
– Driving time: 35.9 hours
– Date founded: March 2, 1899
– 2020 visitors: 1,160,754 (#18 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 236,381.64 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bnnHW_0g7f3s9Y00
47 / 63Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#47. Lassen Volcanic National Park (California)

– Distance: 2,029 miles
– Driving time: 35.7 hours
– Date founded: August 9, 1916
– 2020 visitors: 542,274 (#29 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 106,589.02 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqhnU_0g7f3s9Y00
48 / 63Hank Shiffman // Shutterstock

#48. Crater Lake National Park (Oregon)

– Distance: 2,030 miles
– Driving time: 36.0 hours
– Date founded: May 22, 1902
– 2020 visitors: 670,500 (#26 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 183,224.05 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqUWT_0g7f3s9Y00
49 / 63Ethan Daniels // Shutterstock

#49. Channel Islands National Park (California)

– Distance: 2,050 miles
– Date founded: March 5, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 167,290 (#47 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 249,561.00 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KVvKU_0g7f3s9Y00
50 / 63f11photo // Shutterstock

#50. Olympic National Park (Washington)

– Distance: 2,075 miles
– Driving time: 38.0 hours
– Date founded: June 29, 1938
– 2020 visitors: 2,499,177 (#9 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 922,649.41 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26zava_0g7f3s9Y00
51 / 63Yhelfman // Shutterstock

#51. Pinnacles National Park (California)

– Distance: 2,083 miles
– Driving time: 36.6 hours
– Date founded: January 10, 2013
– 2020 visitors: 165,740 (#48 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 26,685.73 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vz8ts_0g7f3s9Y00
52 / 63Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#52. Redwood National Park (California)

– Distance: 2,145 miles
– Driving time: 39.8 hours
– Date founded: October 2, 1968
– 2020 visitors: 265,177 (#43 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 138,999.37 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40SSjp_0g7f3s9Y00
53 / 63Alan Wu // Wikimedia Commons

#53. Glacier Bay National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 2,669 miles
– Date founded: December 2, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 5,748 (#60 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 3,223,383.43 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZwNAp_0g7f3s9Y00
54 / 63Sewtex // Wikimedia Commons

#54. Wrangell–St. Elias National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 2,854 miles
– Date founded: December 2, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 16,655 (#57 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 8,323,146.48 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MKYoA_0g7f3s9Y00
55 / 63National Park Service, Alaska Region // Wikimedia Commons

#55. Kenai Fjords National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,117 miles
– Date founded: December 2, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 115,882 (#52 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 669,650.05 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzdca_0g7f3s9Y00
56 / 63Denali National Park and Preserve // Wikimedia Commons

#56. Denali National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,130 miles
– Date founded: February 26, 1917
– 2020 visitors: 54,850 (#53 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 4,740,911.16 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42uuZF_0g7f3s9Y00
57 / 63National Park Service, Alaska Region // Wikimedia Commons

#57. Gates of the Arctic National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,203 miles
– Date founded: December 2, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 2,872 (#63 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 7,523,897.45 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKjcv_0g7f3s9Y00
58 / 63Ryjil Christianson // Wikimedia Commons

#58. Lake Clark National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,238 miles
– Date founded: December 2, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 4,948 (#61 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 2,619,816.49 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENH5C_0g7f3s9Y00
59 / 63Katmai National Park and Preserve // Wikimedia Commons

#59. Katmai National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,318 miles
– Date founded: December 2, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 51,511 (#54 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 3,674,529.33 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBJD3_0g7f3s9Y00
60 / 63LCGS Russ // Wikimedia Commons

#60. Kobuk Valley National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,361 miles
– Date founded: December 2, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 11,185 (#58 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 1,750,716.16 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OsHFk_0g7f3s9Y00
61 / 63MH Anderson Photography // Shutterstock

#61. Haleakalā National Park (Hawaii)

– Distance: 4,453 miles
– Date founded: July 1, 1961
– 2020 visitors: 319,147 (#40 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 33,264.62 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQICZ_0g7f3s9Y00
62 / 63jo Crebbin // Shutterstock

#62. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park (Hawaii)

– Distance: 4,455 miles
– Date founded: August 1, 1916
– 2020 visitors: 589,775 (#27 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 325,605.28 acres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rmWsY_0g7f3s9Y00
63 / 63Tavita Togia, National Park Service // Wikimedia Commons

#63. National Park of American Samoa (American Samoa)

– Distance: 6,733 miles
– Date founded: October 31, 1988
– 2020 visitors: 4,819 (#62 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 8,256.67 acres

