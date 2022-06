Every designer must choose one of three career paths for their first job. Which one will you choose?. This year, nearly 24,000 jobs in graphic design will open up while thousands of new designers are expected to enter the job market for the very first time. Eager to start an exciting career by harnessing their talent and freshly honed skills, many recent graduates are already knee deep in applications. But this excitement to land a job can easily cloud one's judgement. While it's important to get your foot in the door, it's equally important to ensure it's the right door one for you.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 18 HOURS AGO