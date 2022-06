The offseason for the defending national champions has been busy since Georgia won against Alabama on Jan. 10. The Bulldogs finished the 2022 recruiting class with the No. 3 ranked class behind Texas A&M and Alabama, according to 247 sports recruiting rankings. Head coach Kirby Smart signed 30 players to the program this year to try and help the team repeat as champions after losing 15 players to the NFL and more to the transfer portal.

