ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Big Profits from Low Priced Stocks

By Steve Reitmeister
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +59.43% average annual return. Get the rest below.

On Tuesday June 7 th , I gave a live webinar sharing our potent new strategy that finds low priced stocks that are ready to become big winners. In fact, this exclusive Stocks Under $10 strategy is the most consistently profitable we have ever created.

How good is it you ask...

  • +59.43% average annual return since 1999.
  • +13.26% in 2022 during massive correction
  • 14 straight years has beaten the S&P 500
  • 4 times has produced annual gains over 100%
    • +122.42% in 2009
    • +157.16% in 2003
    • +163.84% in 2013
    • +178.98% in 2001

Click Here to Watch Webinar Now >>

Let me dig in a bit more with the contents of the webinar so you appreciate why this is a must see event.

First we talk about why investors love stocks under $10. And yes, a lot of it is about the “ lottery ticket ” potential of that stock soaring in price.

Unfortunately on the flip side we need to be honest with ourselves about the tremendous downsides of these stocks. That most are poorly run companies only going from bad to worse. So those lottery ticket gains are often not realized. More likely these investors endure tremendous losses on these investments.

The better we understand the downsides of buying these low priced stocks...the better we can create a solution to avoid those weak companies. That is where our exclusive stock ratings system comes into play: POWR Ratings.

This system analyzes each stock by 118 different factors. Everything from growth to value to momentum to stability to sentiment to fundamental quality. The more boxes they check...the more likely the shares are to outperform the market.

And the less boxes they check... the more we need to avoid those shares like the plague!

The journey continues with how we started with the POWR Ratings to narrow down to the Top 10 Stocks Under $10 strategy that sports the tremendous performance metrics I shared with you at the top of the article.

Like +59.43% average annual return plus being in positive territory this year while most investors are mired in serious losses.

Lastly, we talk about the next 2 stocks to come from this strategy this coming Monday.

If you like the idea of buying more low priced stocks with BIG upside potential, then you owe it to yourself to watch this new presentation. It will be time well spent!

Click Here to Watch Webinar Now >>

Wishing you a world of investment success!


Steve Reitmeister …but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO, Stock News Network and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares . Year-to-date, SPY has declined -17.67%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8Kwi_0g7f2bQe00

Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio . Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks.

More...

The post Big Profits from Low Priced Stocks appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

Inflation is a headwind that all food companies face today, including Hormel. Hormel is dealing with the avian flu, which caused a big stock sell-off after it reported earnings. The company's yield is toward the high end of its historical range, and investors should probably be adding to positions here.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Growth Stocks#The Stock Market
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

On a Terrible Day for Wall Street, These 2 Stocks Hit All-Time Highs

PDC Energy got good news from regulators approving a key growth plan. Penske Automotive Group keeps benefiting from higher margins on cars and trucks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Nasdaq-100 technology index is officially trading in...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy