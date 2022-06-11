ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, NY

Police: Waterloo resident charged with intimidating a witness during DA’s investigation

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Waterloo resident was taken into custody after a witness was intimidated. Police say Cassidy Ward, 38, of Waterloo was arrested on...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Arrested For Criminal Trespass

On June 14th, 2022 at 10:49 am the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Patrick G. Crawford, age 30, of Waterloo, NY following a disturbance at the Quality Inn. It was determined Crawford had an active trespass notice that barred him from entering the hotel. Crawford was charged with criminal trespass in the second degree.
WATERLOO, NY
News 8 WROC

Second person arrested after body found behind Geneva hospital

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A second person has been arrested and charged in connection to a body found behind a Geneva hospital. According to officials from the Geneva Police Department, 24-year-old Lacritia Verstraete of Waterloo was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter and concealment of a corpse. Authorities say Verstraete was found in Canandaigua. […]
GENEVA, NY
WETM 18 News

8 officers injured in Five Points Correctional inmate attacks

ROMULUS, N.Y. (WETM) – At least eight corrections officers were injured in four separate attacks at Five Points Correctional Facility in Seneca County within the last three weeks, according to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association. NYSCOPBA said the first attack left two officers with cuts and knee injuries on May […]
SENECA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterloo, NY
Waterloo, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Seneca County, NY
Seneca Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
Seneca County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Seneca Falls, NY
Romesentinel.com

Pair accused of fighting with Rome police during neighborhood dispute

ROME — A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl are both facing charges for fighting with police officers on Locomotive Avenue in Rome Saturday night, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Joshua N. Wiley, 20, of Rome, called 911 at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday to report a...
ROME, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Android
WHEC TV-10

Livingston County Sheriff: Man arrested after 2-month-old thrown and shook

CALEDONIA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man is under arrest after the Livingston County Sheriff's Office said he threw and shook a 2-month-old child, causing the child a head injury. The child was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment after first responders found him not breathing at a home in the village of Caledonia last Thursday. The child is in guarded condition.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Woman Accused of Breaking Into Home With a Machete

A Port Gibson woman is facing charges after police say she entered an Ontario County home armed with a machete and stole property. Ariel Barkley is accused of arriving at the Wood Drive home in Farmington and causing damage to a vehicle parked outside before breaking into the home. State Police arrested Barkley a short distance from the home and charged her with burglary and criminal mischief.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FingerLakes1

Drunk driver arrested after complaint from local business

Police arrested a man in Penn Yan following a complaint at a local business. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Ray C. Ryan, 47, for driving while intoxicated and other violations. It is alleged that Ryan drove away from a local business and it was...
PENN YAN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Madison County teen accused of using cell phone to record girls undressing

SULLIVAN — A teenage boy in Madison County is accused of using his cell phone to record teen girls undressing, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said a 17-year-old male, whose identity was not released due to his young age, used his cell phone to video record three teen girls undressing without their knowledge. Troopers said the incident took place at the boy's residence in the town of Sullivan, and was reported to the authorities on May 30.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Two arrested after assault on Elmira Road

ITHACA, N.Y.—Two people have been charged with assault-related counts after an incident in the 300 block of Elmira Road. In a press release, police said they responded to the scene around 7:18 p.m. on Monday, June 13. Police said the incident involved a victim being sprayed with pepper spray and struck in the back of the head.
ITHACA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Investigators are looking for this man

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help to find a man with information that may be relevant to an ongoing investigation. Do you recognize this man? The sheriff's office Tweeted his picture last night but didn’t elaborate on what they are investigating.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Go-cart theft leads to charges in Wayne County

A Lyons man was arrested following a larceny investigation. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cory J. Mcavinney, 22, of Lyons for petit larceny. It is alleged that Mcavinney stole a go-cart from the apartment complex where he resides and then sold it. Mcavinney...
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

81K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy