Police: Waterloo resident charged with intimidating a witness during DA’s investigation

SULLIVAN — A teenage boy in Madison County is accused of using his cell phone to record teen girls undressing, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said a 17-year-old male, whose identity was not released due to his young age, used his cell phone to video record three teen girls undressing without their knowledge. Troopers said the incident took place at the boy's residence in the town of Sullivan, and was reported to the authorities on May 30.

MADISON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO