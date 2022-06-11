ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

CLARKSBURG MAN SENTENCED ON FRIDAY FOR TWO CASES

By Hometown4
wdadradio.com
 4 days ago

A Clarksburg man charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property was sentenced yesterday in Indiana County Court. A probation revocation hearing for a 2019 case was also held for the same man. Judge Michael T....

www.wdadradio.com

butlerradio.com

Woman Charged In Butler Man’s Overdose Death

A woman already facing drug-related charges is now facing additional charges after the overdose death of a man at the Butler VA. Police say 60-year-old Nora Barker of Eau Claire delivered the drugs that resulted in the death of Jeremy Venturini at the care facility at the VA back in March.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 men with arrest warrants taken into custody after traffic stop in New Kensington

Two men wanted on arrest warrants were taken into custody after police in New Kensington pulled over a car driven by a third man whose license was suspended for DUI. Westmoreland County Drug Task Force officers, which includes New Kensington cops, and agents with the state Attorney General’s Office were conducting a narcotics suppression detail shortly after 6:30 p.m. June 9 when a blue Audi driven by Bari Coleman was pulled over in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue because his license is suspended for DUI, according to a criminal complaint.
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge denies certain evidence in case of dentist accused of killing wife

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lawrence Rudolph, the former dentist from Greensburg accused of killing his wife on an African safari, has won a court battle.The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports a judge ruled against prosecutors who wanted to introduce evidence that Rudolph shot off part of his thumb on another safari years earlier.Prosecutors say Rudolph collected $3.5 million in disability insurance after claiming that a crocodile bit off his thumb. Prosecutors argued that the incident would show Rudolph's alleged intent to kill his wife for money. But the judge ruled prosecutors can't introduce the thumb evidence because it might unfairly prejudice jurors against Rudolph or confuse them.Rudolph is set to go to trial in federal court next month.
WTAJ

Clearfield man pleads guilty in 38-person drug bust

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man pleaded guilty in federal court after being caught in a drug bust in 2020 that saw 38 people across Pennsylvania get indicted. According to a release from the federal court, 44-year-old Andrew Knepp took a guilty plea nearly two years after the 38 people were busted. An investigation […]
CBS Pittsburgh

City of Jeannette Police searching for suspect that shot Orbeez gun at driver

JEANNETTE (KDKA) - A search is underway for a suspect police said shot an Orbeez gun at a woman driving a car. An Orbeez gun shoots gel-like balls and stings on impact. Police said the person wearing black in surveillance footage shot a woman in the face with the Orbeez gun while she was driving. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jeannette Police Department at 724-527-4013.
WTAJ

After punching cop, Altoona woman sent to jail, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman landed herself in jail after reportedly punching an officer in the side of the head before being taken to the ground and arrested. Angela Hatch, 47, is facing charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats after police were called by an anonymous caller that she was on someone’s […]
WTAJ

5 arrested during Blair County DUI Task Force patrol

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people were arrested over the weekend during a Blair County DUI Task Force roving patrol. The task force was out on the roads on Saturday, June 11, and five people were arrested while a total of 85 contacts were made with individuals. Only two were arrested for DUI. One […]
wdadradio.com

UPDATE: MISSING PUNXSUTAWNEY MAN FOUND SAFE

A Punxsutawney man who was reported missing after last being seen in northern Indiana County Friday evening was found safe, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers from the Punxsutawney barracks say 32-year-old Alexander Dale Winebark was reported safe around 11:03 this morning. He was reported missing Saturday afternoon he left his mother’s home along Juneau Road in Canoe Township in what police described as a “manic state.” He suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

South Greensburg drug suspect found hiding behind attic door

The subject of a drug-related arrest warrant was found Friday by Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies hiding behind an attic door in the closet of an East Huntingdon home, Sheriff James Albert said. Donald Michael Young, 44, of South Greensburg was arraigned Monday on weapons and drug violations, in addition...
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Clarion County Man Killed in State Route 861 Crash

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on State Route 861 on Monday afternoon. Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker was called to the crash scene around 3:00 p.m. Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com 83-year-old Bradley Buzard, of Rimersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WTAJ

Four people wanted on various charges by Somerset County authorities

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants of various charges as of June 12. The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services and the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are looking for the following people: Ashley Brown, 36, Somerset area- drug charges. Tyler Glover, […]
94.1 KRNA

“These Aren’t My Pants,” Says Man Who Paid At Airport With Counterfeit Bill

A man from Allegheny County, Pennsylvania is facing felony charges after allegedly passing a fake $100 bill at an airport concession stand. Police say Stephen Patterson gave the fake $100 to an employee working a concession stand at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport while purchasing some drinks. The cashier noticed that the bill was clearly marked "For Motion Picture Use Only," and contacted officers at the airport.
wtae.com

Man killed in Westmoreland County crash

A 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend. State police said the crash happened late Saturday night on Serbondy Road in South Huntingdon Township. According to police, Brandon Detman was traveling westbound when he failed to negotiate a curve and his vehicle went off...
WTAJ

Police: Man strangles brother during argument over moving

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police say he strangled his brother during an argument. Zachary Ferris, 26, physically assaulted his brother at his home along 17th Avenue on June 11 when his brother told him he could not help him move his personal items out of his home, according […]
