Uvalde, TX

What It’s Like to Be in a Photo That No One Can Forget

By Nitish Pahwa
Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn testimony to Congress this week, a pediatrician from Uvalde, Texas described the horrors he witnessed in his emergency room following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. First, an 11-year-old survivor who had smeared herself with blood in order to hide from the gunman. Then, two children who were “pulverized”...

slate.com

Daily Mail

First two US fighters are captured by Russian soldiers in battle for Kharkiv amid fears they will be handed death sentences like two British soldiers caught by Putin's army

Two American fighters have been taken as prisoners of war in Ukraine, the first since the conflict began. Robert Drueke and Andy Huynh were taken prisoner by Russian forces last week on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Drueke, 39, and Huynh, 27, are both from Alabama. It's unclear if they were...
MILITARY
Slate

An American Journalist Was Killed in the West Bank

When Dalia Hatuqa was a little girl, she would see Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on TV all the time, reporting for Al-Jazeera. Abu Akleh, an “empathetic but serious” talking head on camera, was an important figure for Hatuqa, who grew up in the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. “I think maybe almost every single Arab person from the Middle East grew up watching her for decades,” she says. “For most Arabs, Palestine is not some place that’s accessible … Shereen brought Palestine to everybody’s home.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Slate

Why Words Aren’t Enough to Convey the Brutality of Gun Violence

Last week on Capitol Hill, there was a five-hour hearing about gun violence. Parents of kids who died in the Uvalde school shooting testified. So did the president of the National Education Association. But the part of this hearing that I couldn’t shake was testimony from a woman named Zeneta Everhart.
BUFFALO, NY
Slate

How the Christian Home-Schooling Lobby Feeds on Fear Of Public Schools

The morning after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the Federalist published an op-ed with the headline “Tragedies Like the Texas Shooting Make a Somber Case for Homeschooling.”. In the essay, the author immediately dismissed calls for gun control as petty and insincere, offering home-schooling as the true solution...
UVALDE, TX
Slate

How Republican Demagoguery Brought Us the Anti-Gay U-Haul Nazis

On Saturday, 31 men linked to the white nationalist group Patriot Front piled into a U-Haul truck in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Carrying shields, helmets, a smoke grenade, and long metal poles, they set off for a Pride event in a nearby park. According to the local police chief, these...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Slate

The “Fed-Up 4’s” Edition

On this episode: Jamilah, Elizabeth, and Zak answer a question from a dad who is fed up with his 4-year-old not listening. For the first time, he lost his temper and swatted her butt. He feels terrible and wants to know how to apologize. But he also wants to know how to get her to listen if a situation arises where something serious is going on and she needs to follow directions.
TV SHOWS
Slate

“Prove to the World You’ve Lost Your Son”

This essay is adapted from the book Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth, by Elizabeth Williamson, published by Dutton. Hours after the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead, it began. “I’m sorry but I have to say it,”...
UVALDE, TX
Slate

Russian Propaganda Is Thriving in Spanish

A version of this article was originally published by the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab on Medium. On March 1, Inna Afinogenova, arguably the most visible face of Russian state media for Spanish-speaking audiences, was angry. That day, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, YouTube and other social media platforms had suspended access to channels connected to Russian state-owned media outlets across Europe. Afinogenova, a host on the RT-affiliated channel Ahí les Va, posted a message in perfect Spanish condemning YouTube’s restrictions in Europe and inviting viewers in banned regions to download the video and share it through messaging apps. Afinogenova—whose show Ahí les Va gained popularity by branding itself as an alternative voice to Western media—also blamed Brussels and other governments for pressuring YouTube to “vanish” RT in Europe.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slate

Before abortion was legal, people in the northeast could travel to New York City to go to Dr. Nathan Rappaport, one of the most notorious illegal abortionists of the era.

In 1966, a writer for the Village Voice sat down with Nathan Rappaport in an out-of-the-way hotel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The divorced, disgraced, and debarred physician was ready to come out of the shadows: He was an illegal abortionist and had been for more than 35 years and 25,000 procedures. By that point, he realized that he was going to continue, despite the risks: “I tried to quit after I got out of prison the first time and just to do something related to medicine,” Rappaport told the alt-weekly. “But, with my license revoked and my jail record, I couldn’t get a job anywhere in the world.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

