What It’s Like to Be in a Photo That No One Can Forget

A version of this article was originally published by the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab on Medium. On March 1, Inna Afinogenova, arguably the most visible face of Russian state media for Spanish-speaking audiences, was angry. That day, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, YouTube and other social media platforms had suspended access to channels connected to Russian state-owned media outlets across Europe. Afinogenova, a host on the RT-affiliated channel Ahí les Va, posted a message in perfect Spanish condemning YouTube’s restrictions in Europe and inviting viewers in banned regions to download the video and share it through messaging apps. Afinogenova—whose show Ahí les Va gained popularity by branding itself as an alternative voice to Western media—also blamed Brussels and other governments for pressuring YouTube to “vanish” RT in Europe.
Comments / 0