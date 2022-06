Sunday, June 12: Yesterday’s events demanded a lot of energy from me, and the depths of that energy drain were reflected in the fact that I slept soundly for nearly six hours. But there’s a special boost that comes with Induction Sunday, the culmination of all that has preceded it. We all can collect autographs, chat with fellow fans, create lifetime memories and purchase keepsakes, but the ultimate purpose of the International Boxing Hall of Fame’s Induction Weekend is to honor those who have earned immortality.

