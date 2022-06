Smith County authorities are looking for a suspect who allegedly threatened a Tyler area convenience store employee and customer during an aggravated robbery last week. Around 1:15 a.m. on June 8, Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a robbery at the store in the 11400 block of Highway 64. The suspect came into the store with a handgun, pointed it at an employee and customer. The suspect demanded money from the cash register and made the employee and customer lay on the floor, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

