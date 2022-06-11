ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

$120 Oil: 3 Dividend Stocks That Still Look Cheap

By Daniel Foelber, Scott Levine, and Lee Samaha
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

The global economy is a perfect storm for near-record-high oil prices. Geopolitical tensions have taken much of Russia's supply off the market. Years of underinvestment paired with the brutal COVID-19-induced downturn left global supply unprepared for the rebound in demand for natural gas, gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel.

The average stock in the energy sector has gained over 60% year to date, but there are still bargains -- even after the run-up. Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) , Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) , and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) are three dividend stocks that are worth considering now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZxOY_0g7exV9r00

Image source: Getty Images.

The high price of oil provides a boost to Emerson Electric

Lee Samaha (Emerson Electric) : Process automation and climate control company Emerson Electric definitely isn't all about oil. On the contrary, earlier this year, CEO Lal Karsanbhai made it clear he was moving the company away from the upstream oil and gas business. He reiterated this position on the company's second-quarter 2022 earnings call in May, saying, "we will continue to divest commoditized, upstream oil and gas businesses." Moreover, only 11% of the company's sales were in the upstream oil and gas end market in 2021.

As such, investors don't have to worry too much about Emerson's long-term exposure to oil in an age when a transition to clean energy is taking place.

That said, the high oil price will inevitably boost Emerson's automation business with exposure to upstream oil in the near to medium term. Moreover, high energy prices will encourage investment in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other energy sources Emerson Electric has exposure to. Discussing the matter on the second-quarter earnings call, Karsanbhai said he sees "continued oil and gas spend" as part of the "beginning of a strong growth cycle," while "we saw more activity around key energy segments such as LNG, clean fuels, and renewables." That will translate into increased process automation orders if energy prices remain high.

Management expects $3 billion in free cash flow in 2022. It's a figure that will easily cover its dividend payment of $1.2 billion. With good growth prospects in the coming years, Emerson Electric should be able to carry on rewarding investors with increased dividends.

Dig into this dividend darling

Scott Levine (Devon Energy ): The steep climb in oil prices over the past few months has left drivers wincing at the sight of their fuel gauges inching toward empty. But it's not only bad news resulting from higher energy prices; many oil and gas stocks have also risen, providing a bit of a boom to investors. Over the past three months, for example, shares of Devon Energy, an exploration and production (E&P) company with onshore operations located in the United States, have soared by 33%. Income investors and energy investors are likely taking a look at Devon Energy, which offers a 6.8% forward dividend yield.

Investors whose portfolios aren't presently energized with Devon Energy may feel the stock's recent rise has left it too pricy to pick up right now, but that's hardly the case. Shares of Devon Energy are currently trading at 14.6 times trailing earnings -- a discount to its five-year average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 32.3. Prefer value stocks with inexpensive forward earnings multiples? No problem. The stock still looks cheap, with shares priced at 9.1 times forward earnings, representing a notable discount to their five-year average forward P/E of 20.9.

While high-yield dividend stocks provide investors great opportunities to generate strong passive income streams, it's important to investigate the financial health of the companies behind the high payouts. Regarding Devon Energy, it seems that Devon Energy's substantial dividend isn't jeopardizing the company's well-being. Over the past 12 months, Devon Energy's payout ratio has been a conservative 50%. In addition, management specified on the recent first-quarter 2022 conference call that it expects to strengthen its balance sheet through the remainder of the year, resulting in zero net debt by the end of 2022.

This industry-leading refiner has a high dividend yield

Daniel Foelber (Phillips 66): After reaching 10-year lows in 2020, U.S. retail gasoline and diesel prices, as well as jet fuel, are now at 10-year highs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZPgl_0g7exV9r00

US Retail Gas Price data by YCharts

Refining capacity is strained, putting leading refiners like Phillips 66 in the catbird seat. Moreover, oil majors are showing little interest in investing in petroleum refining.

For example, in January, Shell announced the sale of its 50.005% interest in the Deer Park, Texas, refinery outside of Houston for $596 million. "As part of its Powering Progress strategy, Shell plans to consolidate its refinery footprint to five core energy and chemicals parks. These locations will maximize the integration benefits of conventional fuels and chemicals production while also offering new low carbon fuels and performance chemicals," said Shell in a press release.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Chevron CEO Mike Wirth said: "We haven't had a refinery built in the United States since the 1970s. I believe there will never be another new refinery built in the United States."

The downstream industry, arguably more so than any other part of the integrated oil and gas value chain, has received a lack of investment. After all, it's a tough business when things aren't going well.

In 2020, Phillips 66 lost $3.98 billion, its worst annual loss since it split with ConocoPhillips . In 2021, it posted net income of $1.32 billion -- a drop in the bucket compared to past years -- as a lack of demand for jet fuel weighed on its bottom line. However, the narrative has completely flipped in 2022. And it could stay that way for a while as producers scramble for refiners that will take their crude.

Phillips 66 has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Despite trading near a three-year high, Phillips 66 is expected to generate so much profit this year that its forward P/E ratio is just 10.5. Add it all up and you have an excellent source of passive income that also benefits from the demand for refined products.

10 stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Emerson Electric wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Daniel Foelber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

On a Terrible Day for Wall Street, These 2 Stocks Hit All-Time Highs

PDC Energy got good news from regulators approving a key growth plan. Penske Automotive Group keeps benefiting from higher margins on cars and trucks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Oil Refining#Oil Company#Gas Prices#Emerson Electric
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
195K+
Followers
95K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy