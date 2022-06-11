Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County June 11

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Hall; Lumpkin; White The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lumpkin County in north central Georgia Southern White County in northeastern Georgia Northern Hall County in north central Georgia * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 1158 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Garland, or near Dahlonega, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Dahlonega, Cleveland, Lula, Clermont, Murrayville, Camp Coleman Lake, Auraria, Garland, Leaf and Mossy Creek. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO