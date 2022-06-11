ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County June 11

By Larry Felton Johnson
Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north and central Georgia warning of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, some capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. The outlook starts Saturday June 11 and continues through...

cobbcountycourier.com

