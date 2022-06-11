ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Missing ‘Baby Holly’ reconnects with Florida family after being found alive

By Heather Monahan, NBC News Channel
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOjfZ_0g7evvPh00

EDGEWATER, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) — A baby who went missing after her parents were killed in Texas more than 40 years ago was found alive and well this week, and has now reconnected with family members in Florida.

Holly Marie Clouse’s parents vanished shortly after moving from Volusia County, Florida to Texas in 1980. There was no sign of Holly Marie, who was just a baby at the time, after their bodies were found in 1981. The parents were not identified until 2021.

'Baby Holly' found alive more than 40 years after Florida couple murdered

Texas Attorney General announced this week that “ Baby Holly ” had been found, now 42 years old, living in Oklahoma.

“I’m like, ‘oh my gosh – we found her. We found her,'” Holly Marie’s aunt, Debbie Brooks, told NBC affiliate WESH.

Brooks and her mother Donna Casasanta – who is Holly Marie’s grandmother – reunited with their long-lost family member via Zoom after news broke that she was found.

“I kept thinking, I used to hold her as a little baby, you know, and I just wanted to put my arms around her,” Casasanta said.

Casasanta’s son, Harold Dean Clouse Jr. – or Junior, as they called him – was Holly Marie’s father. He and his wife moved from New Smyrna Beach to Texas in 1980 and vanished later that year.

“You would see someone in a store [and be like] ‘is that Junior?’ but it never was, of course,” Brooks said.

Brooks and Casasanta spent more than four decades not knowing what happened to their loved ones, until last year when their bodies were identified.

“It’s very heartbreaking knowing that they had been killed that long ago and we never knew it,” Brooks said. “The bodies just dumped in the woods.”

Texas authorities on Thursday announced that “Baby Holly,” who was not found with her parents’ bodies, was left at a church in Arizona and was later adopted.

Brooks and Casasanta want to know who murdered their loved ones but are also celebrating the fact that Holly Marie has been found.

“I said, ‘oh my God, this is a gift from heaven.’ It’s Junior’s birthday, I was just so ecstatic,” Casasanta said.

They hope to meet Holly Marie in person when she is ready, but said they understand she’s overwhelmed right now and needs time to process everything.

click orlando

Skeletal remains found at Orlando construction site, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Skeletal remains were found at a Pine Hills construction site in Orlando Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Construction workers at the site — located at 6227 W. Colonial Drive — found the remains while digging through the area, deputies said.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police warn of bears in this Daytona Beach community

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Officers are warning the public about bears that have been recently spotted in an area of Daytona Beach. Two bears were seen in the area of South Nova Road and South Seneca Street over the last few days, the Daytona Beach Police Department said in a social media post Wednesday.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Michigan woman found passed out with child in golf cart at Villages Rehab

A Michigan woman was found passed out with a child in a golf cart at Villages Rehab. Katherine Grace Niedzwiecki, 32, of Waterford, Mich. was found shortly before midnight Saturday passed out shortly before midnight Saturday in a silver Yamaha golf cart in the parking lot of the facility on County Road 466. Her six-year-old son was in the golf cart with her.
LADY LAKE, FL
