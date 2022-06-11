Road Closure Begins Tomorrow Near Perry

The Jefferson City Council met Tuesday night in regular session. The Council set three public hearings at 5:30pm on June 28th. One was for the plans and specifications for a water main improvement project on Russell Street from Highway 4 to the wastewater treatment plant. The second public hearing was for the plans and specifications of the City Hall front entrance improvement project. Both projects have a July 7th bid opening date. The final hearing was for the status of funded activities for a project at 200 East State Street, as part of the Community Development Block Grant process.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO