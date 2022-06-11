ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

Road Closure Begins Tomorrow Near Perry

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas County motorists should be aware of a road closure that will begin tomorrow near Perry. The...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson City Council Sets Three Public Hearings

The Jefferson City Council met Tuesday night in regular session. The Council set three public hearings at 5:30pm on June 28th. One was for the plans and specifications for a water main improvement project on Russell Street from Highway 4 to the wastewater treatment plant. The second public hearing was for the plans and specifications of the City Hall front entrance improvement project. Both projects have a July 7th bid opening date. The final hearing was for the status of funded activities for a project at 200 East State Street, as part of the Community Development Block Grant process.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Supervisors Discuss Installing Radio Tower in the County

The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During open forum, Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events Team Chair Philip Heisterkamp thanked the Supervisors for their financial support into another successful Bell Tower Festival. He mentioned that this was one of the best festivals in recent history, where this past Saturday evening, they sold more alcoholic beverages at the Brew Station than they did all of last year’s festival combined.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

A Severe Weather Warning Hit Multiple Central Iowa Counties Tuesday Night

A severe weather warning came through portions of the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area Tuesday night. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Guthrie, Cass and part of Northwest Adair County from 10:30-11:15pm.The primary hazards with the warning were more than 60 miles per hour winds and quarter size hail.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Jefferson Street Bridge to Close

The city of Ottumwa announced traffic on the Jefferson Street Bridge will be slowed for the next two weeks. Starting Monday, June 13, MidAmerican Energy will be closing the Jefferson Street Bridge for gas line maintenance. This will be a moving operation as the crew works their way across the bridge.
OTTUMWA, IA
Western Iowa Today

DOT Traffic Counts Show Impact of Gas Prices

(Des Moines, IA) The report on vehicle travel from the D-O-T is showing some impact on the state’s roadways. Stuart Anderson told the Transportation Commission Monday that municipal traffic in recent months has lagged behind pre-pandemic levels — reflecting long-term trends now of more teleworking. He says there was “an across the board” drop of “about two percent in traffic counts statewide. Anderson says the higher cost of driving is likely behind the drop.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

More Severe Weather In Omaha/Council Bluffs Region

Severe thunderstorms move through the Omaha/Council Bluffs area from Southeast Nebraska into Southwest Iowa late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Heavy tree damage reported in the area, and that means power outages. OPPD crews have been working on power restorations for thousands of customers, especially in Douglas, Sarpy, and Cass...
OMAHA, NE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Alliant Energy Power Outage Reported In Dallas County

Alliant Energy is reporting a power outage that is affecting multiple customers throughout Dallas County. Alliant Energy is reporting a power outage that is affecting customers from Yale up to Woodward including customers in Perry as well as near Perry and the estimated restore time for power is 9 a.m.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel City Council Approves 2022-23 Non-Union Wages

The Adel City Council approved the fiscal year 2022-23 non-union wages at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Council approved the 2022-23 non-union employee wages, a third floating holiday for all applicable non-union employee leave banks on July 1st and the new police union wages and additional floating holiday to develop a memorandum of understanding with the police union for July 1st.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Farmers Market Begins Season Tomorrow

The 22nd Annual Greene County Farmers Market will kick-off tomorrow. The farmers markets will be held every Tuesday from June 14th-September 20th from 4-6pm rain or shine. The Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County have taken over coordinating the market and they’ve moved it to a new location from where it was previously held on the east side of the Greene County Courthouse. Organizer Jean Walker describes where the markets will be this year.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Heartland Bank in Jefferson to Host Grand Opening Tomorrow

In a little over two months since its ribbon cutting, Heartland Bank has scheduled a public open house tomorrow. The bank first located to Jefferson in February of 2020 at 200 East State Street in Jefferson. Business Development Officer Scott Weber talks about the move from where they were to where they are now in the Greene County Development Corporation West Business Park on Highway 4.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie Center Considers Public Records Request

The Guthrie Center City Council will meet today. The Council will consider for approval to adopt a public records request along with informal resolution between Michael Merrit and the City of Guthrie Center and a workman’s compensation renewal. The Council will discuss with possible action the Ron and Sally...
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Thomas Jefferson Gardens to Host Busy Friday Happenings

There will be lots going on at the Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County on Friday. The day begins with a free Java and Juice event from 9:30-10am. The public is invited to the Thomas Jefferson Gardens to learn more about the non-profit organization and their upcoming events and activities.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson City Council to Consider Payment for Additional Soil Testing at Animal Shelter Site

The Jefferson City Council will meet tomorrow night. The Council will set several public hearings, including the plans and specifications for the Russell Street water main improvement project, the plans and specifications for the City Hall entrance improvement project, and the status of funded activities for the 200 East State Street project. The Council will then consider for approval a resolution waiving the right to review a plat of survey for property within two miles of city limits. Additionally, they will consider for approval a contract with Cemetery Information Management Systems and additional soil testing that’s needed at the new animal shelter site. Finally, the Council will hear an update from Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel City Council To Consider Fiscal Year 2022-23 Non-Union Employee Wages

The Adel City Council will consider approving the fiscal year 2022-23 non-union wages at their regular meeting tonight. Also, the Council will discuss the recent employee retention and attraction efforts and proposals, discuss the next steps and path forward for a proposed lab or administration building for the new wastewater treatment facility and consider approving a third floating holiday for employee leave banks.
ADEL, IA

