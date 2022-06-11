Public Safety Open House

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Nothing beats the love and support of family and friends. Add in some great-tasting food and the support from a local community and people like nationally recognized entertainer and former candidate for Texas governor, Chad Prather, and what you have is a recipe for major fun and success. Sixteen-year-old Jacob Irving is being introduced to business management firsthand with his new food truck company called Pop Pop’s Dandy Dog. Unlike many of his fellow Lake Creek High School student friends, Jacob has ventured into the world of self-employment, self-reliance, and community relations that many older adults have never witnessed. His story is both interesting and inspiring. We sat down with Jacob to learn more about Montgomery’s newest gourmet hot dog food truck.

MONTGOMERY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO