The Woodlands, TX

Public Safety Open House

Woodlands Online& LLC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Woodlands Township Neighborhood Watch encourages residents to stop, drop and roll into a local fire station this summer and experience the lights and sirens of public safety equipment. A Public Safety...

www.woodlandsonline.com

Woodlands Online& LLC

Residential Design Review Committee volunteers needed for two Villages for The Woodlands Township

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Volunteers are needed to fill vacant positions on The Woodlands Residential Design Review Committee (RDRC) for the Villages of Grogan’s Mill and College Park. Volunteers must own property and reside in their respective village to serve on the committee. The Grogan’s Mill RDRC meets the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. and College Park meets the first Thursday of each month at 5 p.m.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Modified Bid Posting Falconwing Pickleball Courts for The Woodlands Township

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township is requesting bids for the construction of eight (8) new Pickleball Courts at Falconwing Park, as per the specifications and drawings included in this bid package. Project includes all materials, labor, and fees for the project. Falconwing Park is located at 5610 Rush Haven Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381, in the Village of Indian Spring.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

LSC-Tomball Community Library July 2022 Events

TOMBALL, TX -- Lone Star College - Tomball Community Library has released their schedule of events for July 2022. Join other toddlers and parents/caregivers for weekly story time fun! Toddler Time uses age-appropriate stories, songs and finger plays to engage toddlers and their parents/caregivers. This story time is geared towards toddlers ages 18 months through 3 years. Tickets are required and will be handed out at the Children's Desk starting 30 minutes prior. Participating children must have a ticket to attend Toddler Time. For more information, call the library at 832-559-4235.
TOMBALL, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

22603 Guncotton Avenue

Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 1810 Sq. Ft. Highly sought after 1-story home with high-ceilings throughout. Very large Family Room. The Primary Suite features a large walk-in closet with French Doors leading to the backyard. Kitchen features Energy Star appliances, gorgeous wood cabinets, and granite countertops. Huge backyard with plenty of room for entertaining. Property has NEVER flooded! Minutes from all the amenitites you would need - shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and more! Easy access to major highways. A must see!
HOCKLEY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Missing Juvenile - Blake Bailey

HOUSTON, TX -- 15 year old Blake Bailey left his home located in the Bridges of Lake Houston subdivision at approximately 3:00am last night. He is believed to be with his girlfriend, 19 year old Kayleighanna Jennings who resides in Walden on Lake Houston. He is described to be 5'10',...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Lone Star College System Trustees to conduct Budget Workshop meeting, Workshop and Regular meeting June 16

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will hold a Budget Workshop meeting Thursday, June 16, at 3:30 p.m. and a Workshop and Regular meeting Thursday, June 16, at 5 p.m. Both meetings will be held in the Training and Development Center Board Room, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381 and conducted via Zoom.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Woodlands area RE/MAX agents crack the Top 100 in national rankings

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- RE/MAX The Woodlands & Spring’s staff are celebrating a landmark event. Not one, not two or three, but four of its agents have placed in the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals 2022 Top 250 Latino Agents Award. Four individuals from the same area...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Luxury Realtor Lists Most Expensive Estate Property in the Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Listed by Diane Kink of Keller Williams Realty The Woodlands, this breathtaking grand estate boasts three full stories and is built in the opulent French Renaissance style. Nestled behind custom wrought iron gates on 4 lush, perfectly manicured acres, the home exudes luxury and elegance of times past. One step across the threshold reveals an exquisite foyer providing a fittingly grand entrance to the extravagant 30,000 square foot interior. “This estate is a tangible example of the caliber of properties and clients our team represents,” says Diane Kink.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Inspiration Ranch To Honor Long-Time Supporters Jim & Martha Hunt

MAGNOLIA, TX -- Inspiration Ranch found supporters that nonprofits dream of in Jim and Martha Hunt. The couple has sustained the Ranch with prayer and financial support for 12 years and have been instrumental in changing the lives of hundreds of special needs children and trauma survivors. This year’s Demin & Diamonds Gala on September 17th will honor their incredible commitment to the work of Inspiration Ranch, their dedication to its growth and their unwavering belief in its horses' ability to change lives.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Is your pet cute enough to be crowned “The Cutest Dog in The Woodlands?”

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- USA Pet Resorts is the newest pet boarding and doggie day camp in The Woodlands area. The staff is excited to announce that for the next two weeks, they will be inviting local residents to submit a picture of their cute pooches to a new pet contest called “The Cutest Dog in The Woodlands Contest.”
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

WOODLANDS WEATHER THIS WEEK – Set Fire to the Rain

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Cool weather might feel like a million years ago. With the weather giving Woodlands area residents nothing but scorching hot summer, it’s time you prepare for yet another week of torrid temperatures. With the conditions starting off too warm each morning and steadily rising through the 90s, it might feel like the rain has been set on fire as light showers will be expected at some point nearing Saturday. Nonetheless, keep your short sleeves on – and your sunscreen on standby – for a y week that constantly mixes sun and clouds.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

YMCA’s Splash & Dash creates the champions of tomorrow

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The YMCA Kids Triathlon Summer Race Series has a new event, the Splash & Dash, presented by Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands. Last weekend, dozens of children aged 7-15 entered the event, a morning of friendly competition and physical activity that would lead to a lifetime of fitness, at the Shadowbend branch of the YMCA on Research Forest..
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Making Pop Pop proud! 16-year-old owner of Pop Pop’s Dandy Dog serves up some great tasting fare in Downtown Montgomery

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Nothing beats the love and support of family and friends. Add in some great-tasting food and the support from a local community and people like nationally recognized entertainer and former candidate for Texas governor, Chad Prather, and what you have is a recipe for major fun and success. Sixteen-year-old Jacob Irving is being introduced to business management firsthand with his new food truck company called Pop Pop’s Dandy Dog. Unlike many of his fellow Lake Creek High School student friends, Jacob has ventured into the world of self-employment, self-reliance, and community relations that many older adults have never witnessed. His story is both interesting and inspiring. We sat down with Jacob to learn more about Montgomery’s newest gourmet hot dog food truck.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Famous Paintings and Artists Featured at The Woodlands Children’s Museum

Angela Colton, Executive Director of The Woodlands Children’s Museum, and Lauren Gonzales, Art Coordinator, share children’s art projects inspired by well-known artists. THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Have you ever stepped into an art museum and wished you could jump right into the painting? This summer at The Woodlands Children’s Museum, you can do just that! Children can explore five well-known works of art and “step into” interactive settings, gaining an appreciation for the world of art. The “Framed: Step into Art” temporary exhibit emphasizes that children are never too young to experience the beauty of art.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

