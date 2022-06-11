ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

Weekly COVID-19 data, published June 10, 2022

By Melanie Jongsma
LANSING, Ill. (June 10, 2022) – On Friday IDPH reported 34,001 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 73 deaths since June...

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday reported 34,001 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 73 additional deaths since the Friday before, June 3rd, 2022. The CDC reports 32 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level for the coronavirus, up from 19 counties the week before. An additional 39 counties are now at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 31 the week before. While most of the High Level counties are north, there are five downstate counties on the list, including Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, and Williamson. Six of the 39 counties in the Medium Level include Lawrence, Wabash, Cumberland, Clark, Coles, and Edgar. The remaining area counties, including Richland and Jasper, are still in the Low Community Level. With COVID-19 numbers back on the rise, everyone is encouraged to continue the health precautions needed to fight the spread of the virus. Go to dph.illinois.gov for more.
