Lee County meetings lead up to FY 2023 budget, T-SPLOST II approval

LEESBURG — The Lee County Board of Commissioners has prepared a trio of meetings on successive Tuesdays as its members work to adopt a budget for Fiscal Year 2023 and approve its approaching T-SPLOST II resolution.

The board has posted copies of its proposed FY ‘23 budget in the County Clerk’s Office at the T. Page Tharp Governmental Building, 102 Starksville Ave. North, and on the county website at www.lee.ga.us. Copies also are available for public review in the Leesburg Library at 245 Walnut Ave. South and the Oakland Library at 445 Oakland Parkway West during normal operating hours. A public hearing will be held June 14 during the commission’s 6 p.m. meeting to discuss the proposed spending plan.

A special called joint meeting with the Lee County Board of Commissioners, the city of Leesburg, and the city of Smithville, will be held June 21 at 5 p.m. in the Kinchafoonee Conference Room of the T. Page Tharp Governmental Building to discuss an intergovernmental agreement and resolution for T-SPLOST II.

The Board of Commissioners will adopt the FY 2022-2023 budget June 28 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the T. Page Tharp Governmental Building’s Opal Cannon Auditorium.

Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis also found out Friday morning that the county had received its second allocation of American Rescue Plan funding. The allocation is for $2,912,797.