ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, GA

Lee County meetings lead up to FY 2023 budget, T-SPLOST II approval

By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M57s0_0g7eurv000
The Lee County Board of Commissioners has prepared a trio of meetings on successive Tuesdays as its members work to adopt a budget for Fiscal Year 2023 and approve its approaching T-SPLOST II resolution. File Photo File Photo

LEESBURG — The Lee County Board of Commissioners has prepared a trio of meetings on successive Tuesdays as its members work to adopt a budget for Fiscal Year 2023 and approve its approaching T-SPLOST II resolution.

The board has posted copies of its proposed FY ‘23 budget in the County Clerk’s Office at the T. Page Tharp Governmental Building, 102 Starksville Ave. North, and on the county website at www.lee.ga.us. Copies also are available for public review in the Leesburg Library at 245 Walnut Ave. South and the Oakland Library at 445 Oakland Parkway West during normal operating hours. A public hearing will be held June 14 during the commission’s 6 p.m. meeting to discuss the proposed spending plan.

A special called joint meeting with the Lee County Board of Commissioners, the city of Leesburg, and the city of Smithville, will be held June 21 at 5 p.m. in the Kinchafoonee Conference Room of the T. Page Tharp Governmental Building to discuss an intergovernmental agreement and resolution for T-SPLOST II.

The Board of Commissioners will adopt the FY 2022-2023 budget June 28 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the T. Page Tharp Governmental Building’s Opal Cannon Auditorium.

Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis also found out Friday morning that the county had received its second allocation of American Rescue Plan funding. The allocation is for $2,912,797.

Comments / 0

Related
valdostatoday.com

First come, first serve Valdosta water bill assistance

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will be providing water bill assistance by appointment to city customers on a first come, first serve basis. In collaboration with Coastal Plain Area E.O.A., Inc., we will be providing appointments for water bill assistance on June 22nd and June 28th from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm. This will be first come, first serve and will be held both days at the City Hall Annex Multipurpose room located at, 300 N. Lee Street. There are eligibility requirements. For more information or questions call 229-244-7860.
VALDOSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany Utility customers first winners of 'Push to Portal' initiative

ALBANY — Albany Mayor Bo Dorough recently helped 10 Albany Utility customers trim their monthly bill by $100 ... literally. Dorough drew 10 names in the the Utility’s “Push to Portal” initiative that offers Albany Utility customers the opportunity to win $100 in the form of a credit to their account, a gift card or a check. Customers who pay their bill on time and through the online portal are entered into the drawing the following month.
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, GA
Government
County
Lee County, GA
City
Leesburg, GA
City
Smithville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Albany Herald

Albany Area Chamber to host Business After Hours

ALBANY — Members and potential members who want to find out what the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce is all about are encouraged to attend the chamber’s Business After Hours gathering June 21 starting at 5 p.m. Hosted by Mars Wrigley, the gathering will be held at the...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Www#Conference Room#Politics Local#The Oakland Library#Lee County Commission#American
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Highway 133 construction work widens roadway from Moultrie to Albany

Work on the Georgia Highway 133 widening project is ongoing, with two sections of new roadway under construction between Albany and Moultrie. The longest single stretch of the project from is a 13.87 mile section under construction in Colquit County that has an estimated $73 million construction cost. The other...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

450+ jobs available at Columbus hiring event this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Employers are seeking to fill more than 450 positions this week at a Goodwill hiring event in Columbus. It will be held this Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Center, located at 2601 Cross Country Drive, Building B. Participating employers include...
southeastagnet.com

Citrus Canker Detected in Georgia

(Atlanta, GA/GDA/June 14, 2022) — The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) is alerting commercial and backyard citrus growers that citrus canker has been found in the state. Late last week, the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, Plant Protection and Quarantine (USDA APHIS PPQ) laboratory confirmed a suspected sample from a commercial citrus grove in Decatur County was citrus canker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Action News Jax

Georgia city demolishes homeless camp called health hazard

MACON, Ga. — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Middle Georgia’s largest city has bulldozed a homeless camp, saying it was a health hazard. Local news outlets report that Macon-Bibb County crews on Wednesday cleared the camp near the Ocmulgee River north of downtown Macon. City-county officials said they notified camp residents last week that they had to leave, citing a lack of sanitation and open fires near gas stations. “You can see it and you can smell it: this is not a place people should be living,” Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Director Spencer Hawkins told Georgia Public Broadcasting.
MACON, GA
WALB 10

Motion for new trial for Jazzy Huff denied

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A motion for a new trial for a man convicted in a 2019 deadly shooting in downtown Albany was denied. Jazzy Huff filed for a new trial in 2021. In 2020, Huff was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of Zenas Davis. Davis worked for Huff’s business, Jazzy Movers. The shooting stemmed from a disagreement over Davis’ pay.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

New life for Ashburn’s “Honey Bear”

ASHBURN, GA- Longtime residents of the Turner County seat of Ashburn are glad to see a new business embrace the location’s long history on East Washington Street. Monday morning at 10:30, Turner County Chamber of Commerce officials helped cut the ribbon on the city’s new cut the ribbon.
ASHBURN, GA
WSAV News 3

Judge: Georgia county can’t deny gender surgery to deputy

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Georgia sheriff’s office was illegally discriminating when it denied gender reassignment surgery to a deputy. U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell ruled June 2 that Houston County cannot exclude surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan, citing a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision finding […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College tops Southeast in agricultural education graduates for fourth consecutive year

TIFTON — For the fourth consecutive year, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College produced more graduates with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education than any other college or university east of the Mississippi River. Thirty-four agricultural education students graduated from ABAC at the recent commencement ceremony. “These graduates will help...
TIFTON, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
6K+
Followers
255
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy