Hair Care

Shoppers Call This Mask "Amazing" for Graying Hair — and It Has a Hidden Use

By Rachel Nussbaum
In Style
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not the end of the world, but traveling with curls inevitably means rough hair days ahead for me. There's just no way to bring most of my well-honed routines on the road, between 3-ounce liquid limits and limited packing space — but on a recent trip to the beach, I...

www.instyle.com

shefinds

Experts Say This Is The Best Type Of Shampoo To Use If You Want Thicker Hair

Not all shampoos are created equal. While the right fit for your hair can be a total game-changer, the wrong ingredients can be detrimental to your hair and scalp health, which is why it’s so important to consider the type of products you’re using. If you don’t think twice about the bottle you grab in the hair care aisle, it may be time to reconsider—especially if you struggle with fine or thinning hair. For those who are looking for the best way to bring volume and life back to their hair, we’re here to help with some expert advice.
HAIR CARE
CNET

Best Vitamins for Hair Growth for 2022

Your hair goes through a lot -- brushing, styling, cutting, washing and maybe even dye or heat. It can represent your self-expression or simply be a piece of who you are. Either way, taking good care of your hair is essential. We all want our hair to be as shiny...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Showering Mistakes That Are Worsening Your Hair Loss

While hair loss may be inevitable with age, there are still certain showering mistakes to look out for that experts say could exacerbate or worsen thinning hair. With that said, we reached out to hair stylists, hair and scalp experts to learn more about 3 common errors one might make when washing their hair. The health of your locks, of course, can be strengthened with a balanced diet and supplementation recommended by a doctor, but also through delicate care when your hair is wet (as that is its most vulnerable state). Read on from tips and suggestions from Caleb Backe, health and wellness expert for Maple Holistics, Lauren Udoh, hair stylist and ‌Hair‌ ‌Creative‌ ‌Director‌ ‌of‌ ‌WigReports and Vanessa Thomas, cosmetic chemist, and founder of Freelance Formulations,
HAIR CARE
The US Sun

Stunning beauty fan wows followers after removing makeup to reveal her natural face – and people barely recognise her

JUDGING from our Instagram feeds, you'd think we were this super glam fashionista who never leaves the house without a full-face of makeup on. But the reality is, we only look like that girl 0.001% of the time - and our everyday life is spent completely bare-faced, hair scrapped back in a ponytail and wearing the comfiest clothes we can find.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Conditioner#Hair Types#Fatty Acids#Fragrances
latest-hairstyles.com

17 Slimming Hairstyles for Overweight Women Over 60

The best hairstyles for overweight women over 60 flatter a fuller face shape, creating an illusion of a slimmer look. “Keep your hair off your shoulders,” Walden suggests. “Make sure you have layers to produce the ability to have height in your tresses. This balances your hair to your body type,” she adds.
HAIR CARE
Lifestyle
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Amazon
Hair Care
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Layered Haircuts Add Years To Your Look

Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of layered haircuts to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

These Eye Makeup Mistakes Add Years To Your Face, According To Makeup Artists

Makeup gives us the power to highlight all of our best features and conceal the things we would rather not show off; for this reason, perfecting your technique is one of the best ways to effectively achieve a more youthful appearance. However, veering in the wrong direction can result in the opposite outcome and age you instantly—especially when it comes to eye makeup.
MAKEUP
POPSUGAR

These $17 Walmart Sandals Are a Dupe For a Much More Expensive Version

Without mentioning a particular shoe brand, I think it's safe to say we're all familiar with a certain sandal *hint hint* featuring a contoured cork footbed. In all honesty, I was never big into the trend until recently, when I spotted a similar style for under-$20 at Walmart. Enter, the double-buckle Time and Tru Platform Footbed Sandals ($17), with almost exclusively five-star reviews. Curious to see if I'd be into them, I thought, "what the heck," and added the tan colorblock design to my virtual shopping cart. My honest thoughts, ahead.
SHOPPING
One Green Planet

Goose Comforts Freezing Stray Puppy Inside His Wings to Keep Him Warm

In heartwarming photos that went viral on social media, a caring goose is hugging an abandoned puppy on the street to keep him warm. This pair of unlikely friends met on the street when the compassionate goose saw the shivering puppy who was believed to be abandoned by his mother. Without hesitation, the goose wraps his big wings around the small puppy and keeps him warm and cozy.
ANIMALS

