Grand Prairie, TX

GUNAA-Metro DFW Chapter presents A Day at the Races with special guests (June 12)

By Editorial
texasmetronews.com
 4 days ago

Dallas Southern Pride has added rapper, songwriter, and record executive (June 16)

Dallas Southern Pride has added rapper, songwriter, and record executive, Yo Gotti, as a headliner for its Juneteenth Unity Weekend celebration, June 16-19, 2022. Yo Gotti will perform at the Mega Party on Saturday, June 18 alongside Dallas’ own superstars Erica Banks and Yella Beezy. The Mega Party will start at 10 p.m. and will be held at Amplified (10262 Technology Blvd E, Dallas, Texas)
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

SUPERB WOMAN: Stephanie Ward

She’s a California Girl, hailing from Oakland where she attended Carver Vocational-Technical High School, and when she arrived in Dallas working for the Dallas Morning News, she was on her job, she was in the community and she was involved! The San Francisco State University alum then opened Stephanie’s Collections, a beautiful art gallery in North Dallas that drew people from all over for her quality products and services. There was always something going on at Stephanie’s! Stephanie has enjoyed stints at Spicewood Designs, New Lime Media and Gift for Moms.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Let Freedom Ring!

Chief Editor of Elite News, Darryl Blair, invites the community to come out to the 2nd Annual North Texas Juneteenth Celebration, March and Festival on Saturday, June 18th. Located at Fair Park, Black-owned businesses, concessions, live entertainment and more will be featured from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Making a Splash!

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, and the Dallas Park and Recreation Department are excited about the renewal of the Dallas’ Teen All Access Pass. This free pass allows Dallas youth from ages 13-17 to visit different tourist attractions like the Perot Museum and Dallas Zoo. Thanks to Amazon and other local partners, this program will be available to 10,000 Dallas teens over the summer. Passes can be picked up starting Monday, June 27th.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

I Was Just Thinking…w/ Norma Adams-Wade

Joining Norma Adams-Wade on “I Was Just Thinking” is Bob Lydia and Arthur Fleming – two former presidents of the Dallas Branch NAACP. Fleming’s interest in civil rights grew after he returned home as a VietNam veteran and experienced some of the nation’s hostility against VN vets. “I figured if I could fight for America, surely I could fight for Black people,” said Fleming, a Texas A&M University-Commerce business graduate. Lydia, a former U. S. Air Force weapons specialist, also is an NAACP local, state and national executive, an entrepreneur, civic leader, and board member of various City of Duncanville organizations.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

SUPERB WOMAN: Symphony Parson Lowe￼

Symphony Parson Lowe studied broadcast journalism at Florida A&M University, where she was initiated into the Beta Alpha Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. A resident of Midlothian, Symphony is active in the community, working to bring about fairness, equity, inclusion and justice. She’s doing everything from leading marches to feeding the homeless and distributing food kits. Symphony is an NABJ/DFW-ABJ Baby having participated in the DFW-ABC (J) Urban Journalism Workshop as a high school student. In addition to stints at Break of Day Design, Hanley Wood, American Heart Association and Sharecare, she also worked for Service Broadcasting (K104/KKDA/KRNB) and today she is an event planner for 7-Eleven.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX

