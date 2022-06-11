GUNAA-Metro DFW Chapter presents A Day at the Races with special guests (June 12)

Symphony Parson Lowe studied broadcast journalism at Florida A&M University, where she was initiated into the Beta Alpha Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. A resident of Midlothian, Symphony is active in the community, working to bring about fairness, equity, inclusion and justice. She’s doing everything from leading marches to feeding the homeless and distributing food kits. Symphony is an NABJ/DFW-ABJ Baby having participated in the DFW-ABC (J) Urban Journalism Workshop as a high school student. In addition to stints at Break of Day Design, Hanley Wood, American Heart Association and Sharecare, she also worked for Service Broadcasting (K104/KKDA/KRNB) and today she is an event planner for 7-Eleven.
