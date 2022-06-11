GUNAA-Metro DFW Chapter presents A Day at the Races with special guests (June 12)

She’s a California Girl, hailing from Oakland where she attended Carver Vocational-Technical High School, and when she arrived in Dallas working for the Dallas Morning News, she was on her job, she was in the community and she was involved! The San Francisco State University alum then opened Stephanie’s Collections, a beautiful art gallery in North Dallas that drew people from all over for her quality products and services. There was always something going on at Stephanie’s! Stephanie has enjoyed stints at Spicewood Designs, New Lime Media and Gift for Moms.

DALLAS, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO