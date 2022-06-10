Off on the Right Foot? U.S. Officials Meet the Philippines’ Next Leader

As Iran’s grip on its regional proxies starts to wane and Israeli attacks in the country escalate, Tehran is looking to more conventional weapons to strengthen its security. Many analysts argue that Iran’s influence over parts of the Middle East—often called the “Axis of Resistance”—has diminished since the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force in January 2020. Examples backing this claim abound, including the appointment of Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, when Tehran lost its direct influence and role in appointing the Iraqi prime minister for the first time in fourteen years. In Soleimani’s absence, Mustafa al-Kazemi, a Washington-backed figure who opposes Iran’s presence in Iraq, took over the political scene. The same happened during the fifth Iraqi parliamentary elections in October 2021, when Muqtada al-Sadr’s Shiite faction, which opposes Iran, won more seats in the parliament than any other political party. Moreover, Hezbollah, Iran’s close ally, lost the Lebanese parliamentary elections in May 2022. Critics often state that Iran’s regional allies will face increasing challenges wherever elections reflect public opinion, suggesting that the Islamic Republic of Iran fails to exert its powerful influence in other countries in the absence of soft power. Therefore, in response to the Axis of Resistance’s political inability and declining power, and Iran’s diminished role in directing its forces in internal and regional developments, Tehran has begun to revise its deterrence structure.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO