Off on the Right Foot? U.S. Officials Meet the Philippines’ Next Leader

By Trevor Filseth L
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman’s trip to the Philippines comes as the United States has sought to reconstitute its alliances in the Indo-Pacific. On Thursday, U.S. deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman met with Philippine president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., son of long-time Filipino leader Ferdinand Marcos, in a visit...

