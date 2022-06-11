Derek Carr Sees Why Josh McDaniels’ System is Successful

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sees why head coach Josh McDaniels system has been successful in the past.

We’re continuing to talk about how the Josh McDaniels era is starting to take shape in Las Vegas.

With McDaniels, the Las Vegas Raiders are working under a new system that has been widely successful.

Six Super Bowl rings successful to be specific.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been impressed with the new system McDaniels has implemented.

“Our system is different than anything I've been in before, but once you're in it, you're like, ‘Wow, I see why it was so successful,’” Carr said after the mandatory mini-camp. “Just like anything else, once you get in it, like (Jon) Gruden’s offense, I was like, ‘Wow, I see why he was successful with this.’”

It seems as of recent, no matter who talks about who, whether it be McDaniels about the players or Carr about McDaniels, everyone is excited to work with each other in Las Vegas.

“Obviously Josh has a great track record of success and scoring points and all that kind of fun stuff,” Carr said. “It's exciting to be coached by him. He's very demanding, but he's also really fun to be around. Our meetings are great. From day one, since the first phone call, he's been very honest, he's been very open, and I appreciate that as a player.”

It will be only a few more weeks to see if all of the progress and positive momentum makes an impact on the field.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter , @HikaruKudo1