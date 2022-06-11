ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Derek Carr Sees Why Josh McDaniels’ System is Successful

By Hikaru Kudo
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OAqxC_0g7erFvN00

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sees why head coach Josh McDaniels system has been successful in the past.

We’re continuing to talk about how the Josh McDaniels era is starting to take shape in Las Vegas.

With McDaniels, the Las Vegas Raiders are working under a new system that has been widely successful.

Six Super Bowl rings successful to be specific.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been impressed with the new system McDaniels has implemented.

“Our system is different than anything I've been in before, but once you're in it, you're like, ‘Wow, I see why it was so successful,’” Carr said after the mandatory mini-camp. “Just like anything else, once you get in it, like (Jon) Gruden’s offense, I was like, ‘Wow, I see why he was successful with this.’”

It seems as of recent, no matter who talks about who, whether it be McDaniels about the players or Carr about McDaniels, everyone is excited to work with each other in Las Vegas.

“Obviously Josh has a great track record of success and scoring points and all that kind of fun stuff,” Carr said. “It's exciting to be coached by him. He's very demanding, but he's also really fun to be around. Our meetings are great. From day one, since the first phone call, he's been very honest, he's been very open, and I appreciate that as a player.”

It will be only a few more weeks to see if all of the progress and positive momentum makes an impact on the field.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter , @HikaruKudo1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
thecomeback.com

Pittsburgh Steelers have “clear No. 1” quarterback

If Pittsburgh Steelers fans expected a quarterback competition between Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett, they might be disappointed. Reports out of camp have Trubisky ahead in this quarterback battle, at least so far. Steelers beat reporter Dale Lolle has said the “competition will be more for show than substance.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous

The Dallas Cowboys will be poised to get back to the playoffs and make a deeper run in 2022 after a disappointing exit at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. While they are coming off a solid season where Dak Prescott played well, he’s set to be even healthier this year and that should […] The post Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots Suspension News

A member of the New England Patriots defense is going to miss the first few games of the 2022 season. According to NFL insider Field Yates, Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale has been suspended by the NFL for the first two games of the 2022 season. It's unclear what NFL...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Has Made A Decision On Mandatory Minicamp

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has shown up to mandatory minicamp. Despite Jackson not having a new contract extension, he still showed up. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was seen with him via his Instagram story. Jackson wasn't present for OTAs last week, which made fans and media start to speculate if...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Broncos Wide Receiver Carted Off Field On Monday

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland was carted off the field Monday. Per multiple reports (h/t Pro Football Talk), the third-year wideout got hurt after making a catch on the final play of minicamp. Team reporter Aric DiLalla said Cleveland suffered an apparent leg injury. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett did...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

All-Pro Joel Bitonio: Baker Mayfield 'was a great player for' Browns

Cleveland Browns All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio witnessed the highest of highs and lowest of lows of the Baker Mayfield era with the organization. Selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Bitonio was there when Mayfield came off the bench to beat the New York Jets in downtown Cleveland in his official pro debut on a Thursday night in September 2018, and the 30-year-old was also on the roster last season as Mayfield struggled while playing through a serious injury to his non-throwing shoulder that he suffered early in the campaign.
CLEVELAND, OH
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders won the last four games of the regular season in order to reach the AFC Playoffs last season with a 10-7 record. The Raiders ended up losing 26-19 in the AFC Wild Card Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Nevertheless, Las Vegas will look to use that momentum in order to propel themselves forward this season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy