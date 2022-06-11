ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

‘March for Our Lives’ holding gatherings in Raleigh, Charlotte

By Amber Trent
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Gun control activists are preparing rallies around the country this weekend. And two are happening in North Carolina.

Organizers are hoping to pressure Washington lawmakers to enact new legislation.

These protests are in response to the shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, March for Our Lives leaders said.

Weekend marches are happening in more than 400 cities and there is support for the movement in Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and Switzerland as well.

Groups in both Raleigh and Charlotte will gather this weekend.

In Raleigh, they will gather Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Halifax Mall on North Salisbury Street. For more information, click here.

The group in Charlotte will march on Sunday. Click here for more information on the Charlotte march,

