Police are investigating several thefts reported in the last week in Takoma Park, according to emailed community advisories:. Theft From Auto: On June 5, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Takoma Park Police responded to the 6800 block of New Hampshire Avenue for the report of a theft from an auto. Sometime between June 4 at 10:00 p.m. and June 5 in the morning, unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and cut the lock on the rear storage box, and stole property. Case #220024044.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO