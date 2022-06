The Supreme Court ruled Monday that immigrants being held for deportation have no right to seek their release on bond, regardless of how long they may be held. The justices ruled unanimously that federal immigration law calls for holding noncitizens who returned illegally to the United States and generally "removing" them within 90 days. They may be detained longer if they have pending claims, the court said, but they do not have a right under the law to go free on bond.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO