ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Expert tips for growing tomatoes in your garden

By Tim Johnson, Chicago Botanic Garden, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

“I want to try growing tomatoes in my garden this year and would like some advice on how to be successful in doing so.”

— Larry Zar, Highwood

There are some basic practices to follow that will help ensure your success in growing tomatoes.

Garden centers have lots of tomato plants for sale now, so it should be easy to find good quality plants. Determinate tomato varieties (meaning they have a determined, defined growing height) grow to 2 to 3 feet tall and generally do not require staking — thus are good for small spaces and containers. They tend to provide many ripe tomatoes earlier in the season, and at the same time, with less productivity in the latter part of the season.

Indeterminate tomatoes will continue to grow big and need cages or stakes. They produce fruit all summer and into fall, when frost kills the plants. Fruit production slows as the days become shorter and colder in fall before a frost.

Look for tomato plants that have dark green leaves and are short and stocky with strong stems. They should not have any flowers or fruit forming unless they are established plants growing in a large container. I prefer growing heirloom varieties because of the large number of different types. The plants dry out quickly at home, so be sure to watch them closely for water until you can plant them.

It is very important to wait until temperatures stay consistently warm before planting tomatoes, as cold soil and air temperatures can set their growth back dramatically. Memorial Day weekend is generally a good time for planting tomatoes in the Chicago area, but use the weather as your guide, since timing can be earlier or later depending on spring weather. I saw tomatoes for sale at the end of April and wonder how these plants fared without the gardeners employing specialty growing techniques to offset the cold weather.

Tomato plants need to be in a bed with full sun for best results, since light shade adversely affects the fruit production. I have successfully grown tomatoes in beds that were shaded in the morning with full sun in the afternoon. The soil should be well drained and amended with compost.

Plant the tomatoes deep by burying most of the stem. Remove any of the lower leaves that will be underground after planting. The plants will form roots along the stem. Planting deeply also helps stabilize any transplants that happen to be taller and spindly. Provide plenty of space — at least 2 feet — for each plant to develop, as many tomatoes will get large. Install tomato cages shortly after planting to help protect the young plants and provide support for them.

Consider rotating crops with those that are unrelated in order to break the life cycles of insects and diseases if you can. Peppers, eggplants, potatoes, and other plants in the Solanaceae family are related to tomatoes, so they should not be planted during the rotation years. This can be more difficult if you have a small space, so consider your crops carefully and experiment with different combinations.

For more plant advice, contact the Plant Information Service at the Chicago Botanic Garden at plantinfo@chicagobotanic.org . Tim Johnson is senior director of horticulture at the Chicago Botanic Garden.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chicagopopular.com

Eating fruit is good for you, but pay attention to it

(Chicago Popular) — – Welcome to the Chicago News. The subject of this news is Eating fruit is good for you, but pay attention to it. Eating fruit, as we know, has positive effects on our body and this is why it is often recommended as a substitute for a real meal. Now that we have now reached the hottest time of the year, many will take advantage of it to eat this fruit, but is it really so good for our body?
CHICAGO, IL
romeoville.org

Dead bird on your property?

If you find a dead bird on your property and it is recently deceased (no maggots or sunken eyes), please report it to the Will County Health Department at (815) 740-7631. If it meets their criteria, they may send someone to come pick it up and have it tested. Only report birds that died in an unknown way. If a bird flies into your window and dies, do not report it. If you do not wish to report the bird or the health department will not come get it, simply put the bird in a garbage bag (use gloves or an inverted plastic bag to handle the bird. Don’t use your bare hands.) and dispose of it in your regular trash.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
chicagopopular.com

why is it not so important?

Welcome to the Chicago Popular News community. The subject of this news is why is it not so important?. When we suffer from pain like the low back pain or the neck pain we are often subjected to one by the professional of the sector postural evaluation, in order to correlate any “wrong” postural attitudes to a possible source of pain. In fact, it is seen as the role of posture in the genesis of pain be a lot overestimated and how a static postural assessment is unable to answer our questions. Nor are there any “wrong” postures regardless. We talk about all this with the Dr. Niccolò Ramponi, physiotherapist in Verona at FisioScience.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Strawberry Festival, a sweet summertime tradition, returns to Long Grove

The annual Strawberry Festival, a decades old tradition in downtown Long Grove, is returning in all its sweet summertime glory following a couple years hampered by the pandemic. The same full-scale event that has inspired so many thousands to turn out to the historic town year after year for decades is back June 24th through 26th. Attendees of all ages can expect three days of strawberry-infused foods and drinks, carnival rides, family games, and live music.
LONG GROVE, IL
letsbeardown.com

HORSES STRUGGLING TO KEEP UP WITH THE POTHOLES IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO

Being a horse in downtown Chicago is not the easier job in the world. With the heat and the lack of green grass, it can be tough. However, I am certain that all of these horse owners are taking great care of the animal. Unfortunately for this fella, he walked on the equivalent of a "pothole" for horses in the middle of the street...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heirloom Tomatoes#Gardeners#Summer Garden
WGNtv.com

Rainbow Cone giving away free cones for Father’s Day

CHICAGO — Rainbow Cone is giving away free cones on Father’s Day. On Sunday, all fathers will receive one free rainbow cone at any of following five locations; Beverly, Lombard, Darien, Lakemoor and Skokie. Rainbow Cone opened its first location in Beverly in 1926. The company also gave...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NBC Chicago

Insurance Whirlwind: From Naperville to Willow Springs, Homeowners Fight for Repairs A Year After Tornado

Nearly a year after a tornado ripped through Chicago suburbs, some homeowners tell NBC 5 they’re still in the eye of a storm with their insurance carriers over repairs. It has been a turbulent year for the residents of Chicago’s southwestern suburbs, as some homeowners from Naperville to Willow Springs are still repairing their lives nearly a year after an EF-3 tornado tore through the area.
NAPERVILLE, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Recalling the Grandeur of David Adler’s Lake Forest Estates

“What is it about Adler that draws you in to these extraordinary things he has created?’. That is a question designer James Shearron asked the audience during a recent talk in Lake Forest about the renowned architect, who is currently the subject of a four-part documentary on PBS entitled David Adler: Great House Architect.
LAKE FOREST, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County unveils its new flag designed by Glenbrook South student

CHICAGO (CBS) --     Cook County has a new flag!Cook County Commissioners selected a new flag from the submissions of nearly 300 high school students. The winning flag is called the "I Will" flag and was designed by Glenbrook South high schooler Andrew Duffy.The new flag is meant to reflect the diversity, industry and beauty of Cook County. The blue symbolizes the county waterways, green for preserved land and riverbanks.The red is for social change and the white is for the innovation to come.
COOK COUNTY, IL
abc17news.com

Chicago woman dies after falling into the Colorado River while on a commercial river trip, NPS says

A 47-year-old woman died Saturday after she fell in to the Colorado River, according a news release from the National Park Service. Sheetal Patel, of Chicago, had hiked into the canyon to meet the river trip at Phantom Ranch and was beginning a multi-day boating trip Saturday. She was cooling off along Pipe Creek Beach when she was caught by the current in the Colorado River, the release said.
CHICAGO, IL
newheadlines.art

Hoffman Estates Fishing Derby

Hoffman Estates Fishing Derby. 🐟 cash prizes awarded for tagged fish 🐟 additional prizes awarded every 15 minutes 🐟 fun for the entire family 🐟 no fishing license needed Families are assigned socially distant fishing areas. The chamber’s government relations committee provides chamber members with a...
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy