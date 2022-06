PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of shooting a teenage employee at a Northeast Philly Chick-fil-A on Monday night. Police say it was a shot fired at random in the direction of the Chick-fil-A restaurant that struck a worker in the leg. It was all over a milkshake. Chopper 3 was up over the Chick-fil-A location on Adams Avenue, where investigators say one of the more senseless shootings in recent memory happened Monday night. Authorities were called to the restaurant on the 800 block of Adams Avenue in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. Monday for a...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO