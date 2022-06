Columbia, SC – Colliers | South Carolina is pleased to announce that Matthew Pollard has joined the firm as a Senior Brokerage Associate in its Columbia office. Pollard will focus on office and medical tenant representation and property acquisition. In this role, he will guide clients through the process of assessing their space needs and then executing leases or the acquisition of properties which will maximize employee productivity and client and patient convenience in the ever-changing office and healthcare markets in Columbia.

