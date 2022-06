SHELTON — Plans have been filed for construction of a 152-apartment development on River Road. Developers, listed on the application as KWIZZ, LLC, of Oxford, are seeking a Planned Development District, or PDD, for the nearly 10-acre site listed as 435 River Road. The lot is zoned commercial and was approved for a PDD in the past, but the owners are seeking a new one.

SHELTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO