ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Reds rookie goes up against Cardinals stalwart

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Srfp9_0g7ejscg00

One of baseball’s elite pitching prospects will duel one of the sport’s most accomplished veterans when the Cincinnati Reds visit the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

The Reds will start hard-throwing rookie Hunter Greene (3-7, 5.40 ERA) in the second game of a three-game series. The Cardinals will counter with 40-year-old Adam Wainwright (5-4, 2.73 ERA), who has 189 career victories.

Greene is coming off his best career performance. He shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks on one hit for seven innings while winning 7-0 on Monday. The one baserunner he yielded was a bunt single by the game’s first batter.

“I kept it real simple,” Greene said postgame. “Some of my past starts, I tried to do a little too much on a pitch. Tonight I just said, ‘Here it is.’ The pitches seemed to be where they needed to be. I throw too hard for them to have a comfortable at-bat.”

Had rain not shortened caused that game to be called after seven innings, Greene could have gone even deeper. He struck out eight batters, walked none and retired the last 20 batters he faced.

“That may be the best I’ve seen him pitch,” Reds manager David Bell said. “It was just a great mix of pitches. It makes for an uncomfortable at-bat when he locates his pitches. He got a lot of fly balls. He just set up his pitches really well.”

Greene took a 4-2 loss to the Cardinals on April 22. He allowed three runs on four hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings.

The Cardinals won the series opener 2-0 on Friday to snap a three-game losing streak and climb past the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League Central lead.

“It’s early, but it’s good,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “I don’t care how early it is, you want people chasing you. You don’t want to be chasing people.”

Wainwright allowed a total of two runs over 14 innings in his past two starts. The Cardinals won both games in extra innings.

Earlier this season, Wainwright absorbed a 4-1 loss in Cincinnati. He allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks in five-plus innings.

In his career, Wainwright is 10-16 with a 5.34 ERA in 37 career appearances against the Reds, including 32 starts. The ERA is his worst against any team he has faced more than twice.

With Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson sidelined for four to six weeks due to a broken right thumb, the team promoted Chris Okey to help fill the void. Okey, 27, made his major league debut as a defensive replacement on Friday but did not get a plate appearance.

“The reports were that he’s been swinging the bat well, but he’s also handled the pitchers extremely well,” Bell said. “Having some younger guys, he has experience with those guys and they said he’s been great with handling a staff and calling a game.”

The Cardinals have reunited their outfield for this series. Left fielder Tyler O’Neill returned from a shoulder impingement earlier this week, and right field Dylan Carlson was back from a strained hamstring on Friday. Carlson went 1-for-3 in his first game since May 21.

“It feels good and I’m excited to be back because it felt like a long time,” Carlson said.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina sat out the Friday game with what Marmol called “soreness,” but the 39-year-old veteran is expected to catch Wainwright on Saturday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Dave Roberts must be fired after Giants sweep Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have all the tools necessary to win the World Series this year. After acquiring Freddie Freeman in the offseason, they practically trot out a lineup full of MVP candidates and All-Stars each and every night. The amount of star-power on the team is not matched by any other franchise in baseball, […] The post 2 reasons Dave Roberts must be fired after Giants sweep Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Rumors: Yankees linked to star catcher despite Higashioka HR-fest

The New York Yankees obliterated the Chicago Cubs on Sunday by a score of 18–4. With the Cubs sitting at 23–36 and the Yankees 44–16, general manager Brian Cashman may be looking to plunder Chicago’s roster for more pieces. The Yankees don’t have many weaknesses, but...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Son Of Former MLB Star Ray Knight Dead At 42

Former MLB Star Ray Knight received some awful news on Saturday after his son Brooks passed away. He was just 42 years old. Mets PR spokesman Jay Horwitz released a statement following the tragic news as all of his former teammates were heartbroken by this news. "Sending condolences to Ray...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely Yankees star could soon make pitching appearance?

The New York Yankees are absolutely vaporizing their opponents right now, so much so that they may have to start making things a bit more interesting for themselves. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said following Saturday’s victory over the Chicago Cubs that the most likely position player to pitch for the team if the situation were to arise would be veteran slugger Anthony Rizzo. Boone adds that Rizzo bugs him to pitch every other day, per Erik Boland of NewsDay.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Okey
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Eric Lauer
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Dylan Carlson
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Eduardo Rodriguez makes shocking ‘personal’ decision on return to Tigers

The Detroit Tigers were hoping to get veteran starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez back from the Injured List in the near future after having gone a month without the left-hander. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case. E-Rod informed the Tigers that, due to personal matters, he would not be returning to the organization at this time. […] The post Eduardo Rodriguez makes shocking ‘personal’ decision on return to Tigers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves come away with something out of nothing in the Sean Newcomb trade

When the Braves decided to designate Sean Newcomb for assignment, it was likely they were going to lose the former first-round pick for nothing. Instead, they were able to work out a deal with the Cubs, bringing Jesse Chavez back to Atlanta. Chavez wasn’t great in his three appearances for Chicago prior to the trade, but since returning to the Braves, he’s been a critical piece to the bullpen. Over 16 appearances (19.1 innings), the 38-year-old righty has posted a more than respectable 2.79 ERA, and his 1.90 FIP suggests he’s even been the subject of some porous luck.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Reds#The St Louis Cardinals
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Aaron Boone mulling shocking move to get Matt Carpenter more at-bats

The New York Yankees have received a major boost offensively in the form of Matt Carpenter. The Yankees got him, practically for nothing, after every other team passed up on the chance to claim him after he was let go by the Texas Rangers in spring. Since making his move out to the Bronx and […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Boone mulling shocking move to get Matt Carpenter more at-bats appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

60K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy