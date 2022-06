ATLANTA (CW69 News at 10) — As we head toward the Juneteenth holiday, the City of Atlanta is celebrating the first large-scale restoration of the African American Burial Grounds at Historic Oakland Cemetery in more than a century. Officials held a ceremony on June 10, 2022, celebrating the restored grounds where enslaved, free, prominent and every day African Americans are laid to rest. The Historic Oakland Foundation and City of Atlanta have completed the restoration after five years of hard work and raising $600,000 according to Dr. Richard Harker, the foundation’s executive director. “This section has so much rich history, and so...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO