Florida State

Special ‘Drawn to Life’ Ticket Offer for Florida Residents, Disney Vacation Club Members, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

By Esther Dean
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCirque du Soleil has a particular restricted time provide for tickets to “Drawn to Life” at Disney Springs. This provide is...

FRESH FROM FLORIDA RECIPE: Delicious Florida Blue Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Prepare this scrumptious dish of Florida blue crab stuffed mushrooms for dinner with your loved ones and associates. ■ ½ cup Florida bell peppers, chopped wonderful. ■ 1 stalk Florida celery, chopped wonderful. ■ 1 scallion, chopped wonderful. ■ 1 lemon, zested and juiced.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida sees lowest citrus production in over 80 years

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — The U.S Department of Agriculture estimates Florida growers will fill almost 45 million packing containers of oranges, grapefruit and specialty crops for the 2021-2022 harvesting season. It’s the lowest production since across the begin of World War II. For the 2020-2021 season, Florida’s citrus...
FLORIDA STATE
Conn. Special Olympics compete in Florida

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Dozens of athletes, coaches, and workers members of Special Olympics Connecticut landed at Tweed Airport in New Haven Sunday after competing on the USA Games in Orlando. The athletes competed in basketball, monitor & area, swimming, and gymnastics. More than 5,000 athletes and coaches from...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Florida men admit to bringing 104 illegal farm workers to Missouri

ST. LOUIS – A father and son from Florida and their labor contracting firm admitted in federal court docket final week to bringing greater than 100 unauthorized migrant workers to Missouri in 2018. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri stated 37-year-old Jorge Marin-Gomez...
MISSOURI STATE
High Hazard: State report shows risks of the aging Rodman Dam

Half a century in the past, the nice environmental awakening that swept Florida and the nation helped cease the Cross-Florida Barge Canal. But the challenge’s final remnant, a springs-drowning dam on the Ocklawaha River, nonetheless stands. Newly launched paperwork present the aging dam might threaten greater than ecosystems. State officers acknowledge it’s in danger of breaching—probably endangering tons of of rural householders who dwell close by. This story previews the WUFT sequence WATERSHED, launching this summer time to analyze statewide water high quality fifty years since the Clean Water Act and Florida Water Resources Act of 1972. Funded by a grant from the Pulitzer Center for Crisis Reporting, University of Florida journalism fellows reported on Florida’s waters half a century after these sweeping legal guidelines. What progress can the state rejoice, and what waters are nonetheless ailing, or worsening amid local weather change, air pollution and outmoded infrastructure? What daring actions are potential now?
FLORIDA STATE
Florida’s DeSantis signs bills to help veterans get jobs | News

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a number of bills Thursday in an effort to help individuals who serve within the army get jobs or advance their training as soon as they depart their service. Included amongst them are new legal guidelines that may complement federal...
FLORIDA STATE
New Florida law aims to keep dangerous teens in custody before trial

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — News Channel 8 uncovered the revolving door of Florida’s juvenile justice system, however in simply days an enormous change is coming. Florida’s high cops advised 8 On Your Side the issue was how lengthy you would legally detain an accused teen prison before trial. The outdated deadline was 21 days.
TAMPA, FL
South Florida group challenges state’s abortion law

– A South Florida Jewish congregation has challenged a brand new state law that blocks abortions after 15 weeks of being pregnant, contending the measure violates privateness and religious-freedom rights. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Leon County circuit court docket by Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor, seeks to dam the law from...
FLORIDA STATE
FPL launches plan to eliminate carbon emissions

– Florida Power & Light plans to eliminate carbon emissions from its electrical energy era by 2045 by means of increasing photo voltaic power and different expertise, firm officers introduced Tuesday. The plan, a part of a broader decarbonization effort outlined by FPL’s father or mother firm, NextEra Energy, would...
FLORIDA STATE
After Uvalde massacre, Texas police wonder how much training is enough

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In the weeks since officers in Uvalde waited more than an hour to confront a gunman who killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school, police departments across the state have asked themselves a crucial question: If they faced a similar situation, would they be able to quickly stop the gunman?
UVALDE, TX
Candidate-Qualifying For This Year’s Elections Kicks Off Today | NewsRadio WFLA

The political highlight on Florida as candidate-qualifying for this yr’s elections begins as we speak. Like yearly, the candidates should announce, fill out their paperwork and pay the submitting fee-but this yr they’re coping with a brand new redistricting map critics declare will give Republicans an unfair benefit. Barry University’s Dr. Sean Foreman says he believes most incumbents will b He predicts the tightest race will probably be between Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried for the Democrat spot to sq. off in opposition to Ron DeSantis for governor. Qualifying takes place as we speak till Friday, primaries will probably be held August twenty third.
FLORIDA STATE

