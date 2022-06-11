Special ‘Drawn to Life’ Ticket Offer for Florida Residents, Disney Vacation Club Members, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

Half a century in the past, the nice environmental awakening that swept Florida and the nation helped cease the Cross-Florida Barge Canal. But the challenge’s final remnant, a springs-drowning dam on the Ocklawaha River, nonetheless stands. Newly launched paperwork present the aging dam might threaten greater than ecosystems. State officers acknowledge it’s in danger of breaching—probably endangering tons of of rural householders who dwell close by. This story previews the WUFT sequence WATERSHED, launching this summer time to analyze statewide water high quality fifty years since the Clean Water Act and Florida Water Resources Act of 1972. Funded by a grant from the Pulitzer Center for Crisis Reporting, University of Florida journalism fellows reported on Florida’s waters half a century after these sweeping legal guidelines. What progress can the state rejoice, and what waters are nonetheless ailing, or worsening amid local weather change, air pollution and outmoded infrastructure? What daring actions are potential now?

