North Iowa Outdoors: Badgers Are Tough

By AJ Taylor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBadgers are tough. We’ve all probably heard of the African Honey Badger and how it doesn’t give a hoot. Well, our American Badger is just as tough and probably doesn’t care much either! Badgers are found statewide in Iowa, mostly using open country. They can be found as far east as...

Comments / 3

KETV.com

Hours of storms leave trail of damage across SE Nebraska and SW Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — A series of severe thunderstorms rolled across southeast Nebraska and southwestern Iowa overnight, damaging trees and cutting power to thousands in their wake. A tornado warning was issued for Northern Lancaster County around 10:43 p.m. Tuesday when spotters reported a tornado along Interstate 80 west of Lincoln near Malcolm.
CASS COUNTY, NE
KWQC

Eldridge man wins $100,000 in Iowa lottery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge man bought a handful of lottery tickets while on a road trip with his father and won a $100,000 lottery prize. At first, Ryan Claussen says he thought it was a joke, but he knew it was for real when he claimed one of the top prizes in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game.
#Iowa#Nebraska#Birds#Reproduction#Animals#Badgers#American#The Great Plains States#Dakotas
KETV.com

WATCH LIVE: Severe thunderstorms throughout eastern Nebraska, western Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — After another hot and muggy day, the Omaha area could see severe weather Tuesday night. Temperatures are expected to peak in the mid-to-upper 90s in the afternoon before a cold front moves through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The first round of thunderstorms is projected to follow starting around 8 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion

Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. A self-taught livestock auctioneer from Dunlap, Iowa has been named the 2022 World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. Will Epperly works for Dunlap Livestock Auction, and West Point Livestock Auction in West Point, Nebraska. Held in Shipshewana, Indiana, the 58th annual competition was presented by the Livestock Marketing Association (LMA).
DUNLAP, IA
WHO 13

Iowa flooding caused by rain totals topping 4″

IOWA — Thunderstorms making their way through Iowa dropped more than four inches of rain in some spots overnight causing flash flooding early Wednesday. There’s also damage being reported from strong winds in the southwest part of the state. The highest rain totals that have been reported to the National Weather Service since midnight came […]
IOWA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Game and Parks warns about ticks that can make you allergic to meat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is sharing a PSA from a woman who says she developed an allergy to meat, from a bug bite. The avid hunter says she ended up in an emergency room after eating a roast beef sandwich, and now wants to raise awareness so others can protect themselves.
KICK AM 1530

What is this pizza cut with scissors found in Illinoi & Iowa?

Illinois is famous for its Chicago-style Deep Dish pizza BUT there is a pizza famous on the border of Illinois and Iowa that you have probably never heard of, and it looks absolutely delicious!. I found this video on YouTube posted on the WGN News channel about this unique style...
KCCI.com

Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Wind and hail strips Iowa farm's crops to nothing

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Last week's storm destroyed several crops for one Iowa farm about an hour away from Council Bluffs. They were still able to make it out to Sunday's Omaha Farmer's Market but Bridgewater Farms has new challenges ahead, KETV reports. Usually, Bridgewater Farms has a lot...
Radio Iowa

Urbandale teacher crowned Miss Iowa

A middle school teacher from Urbandale was crowned the new Miss Iowa over the weekend to conclude the three-day scholarship competition in Davenport. Twenty-four-year-old Bailey Hodson says when they called her name as the winner, she went completely numb and had no idea what to do, even though they’d practiced everything with each contestant during rehearsals.
URBANDALE, IA
KLEM

Monday News, June 13

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Plymouth County and a broad area of Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Minnesota from 1 to 9 pm this afternoon and evening. Expect high heat and high humidity during that period. Le Mars’ forecast is for a high of 100 degrees.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Rainy Start To Wednesday; Heat Wave Approaches

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After enduring the hottest day so far this year in the Twin Cities, Wednesday will be far less oppressive. Tuesday’s high temperature reached 96 in the metro, which was just 2-degrees shy of tying the daily high-temp record of 98, set in 1987. Rain and thunderstorms move into Minnesota overnight and into Wednesday morning, especially over south-central and southeastern Minnesota. There is a possibility of storms reforming along the cold front in the afternoon. (credit: CBS) Wednesday will be cooler and much less humid in the metro, with a forecasted high of 78 and a low of 64 — both of which are near average for this time of year. Thursday will usher in strong winds, and possible fire danger. It will be a mostly sunny day with a high of 85. Friday looks nice and sunny, also with a high in the mid-80s. The heat will return Saturday, but without the humidity. Sunday through next Tuesday could be brutal with heat and humidity. There are no storms in sight under the influence of the high pressure system to come, but we will certainly get our sweat on.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Older women are leaving Iowa's workforce in droves

Data: Peter Orazem, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Table: Simran Parwani/Axios VisualsWomen aged 55 and older were the biggest demographic to drop out of Iowa's workforce since the start of the pandemic, countering the national narrative that young moms are the ones staying home most, according to a labor analysis by Peter Orazem, an economist at Iowa State.Why it matters: Iowa has faced a slower labor recovery during the pandemic and state officials have tried everything to draw people back, including cutting unemployment benefits.State of play: The pandemic sparked a nationwide exodus of older people from the workforce, but this especially hurt...
IOWA STATE
Mix 97-3

CLOSED-Your South Dakota To Yellowstone Vacation Is On Hold

Hope you have an alternative plan for your summer vacation if originally you were going to Yellowstone National Park. According to the Billings Gazette, flooding from unprecedented rains has washed out bridges and roads forcing park officials to close the entrances to Yellowstone. Recent heavy rains and spring runoff also...
