11:25 UPDATE: Fire Dept. extends “shelter in place” to 5 blocks around church. 11 PM UPDATE: from Chatt. Fire Dept. “Residents living within these blocks: 3rd Street to Highland Park Avenue, 3rd Street in between Glenwood Parkway and Highland Park Ave, extending South to East Main Street at Highland Park Ave and up to Dodds Avenue are asked to shelter in place due to the smoke hazard caused by a major structure fire in the area. Please stay inside and close all of your windows and doors at this time. ”

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO