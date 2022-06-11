ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tunisia's central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 7%

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kuxzw_0g7ei1Oz00

TUNIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Tunisia's central bank has held its key interest rate unchanged at 7%, the bank said on Friday.

Last month, the bank raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points to 7% from 6.25% to combat high inflation, marking the first hike since 2019.

The bank said in statement on Friday it is deeply concerned by the continued aggravation of the current deficit, resulting from a sharp rise in imports.

The current account deficit was -2.7% of GDP during the first four months of 2022, compared with -1.7% in 2021.

It added in statement that exchange reserves were stable at about $8 billion, or about four months of imports.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Stocks rally, Treasury yields rise after Fed lifts rates by 75 bps

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Wednesday in volatile trade and Treasury yields rose after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-fourths of a percentage point, the biggest increase since 1994, as it sought to tamper surging inflation. Investors seemed relieved that the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil prices settle down on fears of Fed and oil profit tax

June 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will surprise markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike. Most Fed watchers had expected the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting on Wednesday. But after Friday's surprisingly strong consumer price index (CPI) data for May, more expect a rate hike of 75 basis points. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product
Reuters

Oil rises on tight supplies; trade choppy on demand worries

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday in a session of volatile trade as tight global supplies outweighed worries that demand would be pressured by a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing and more interest rate hikes. Brent crude rose 26 cents to settle at $122.27...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
Country
Tunisia
Reuters

Signs Fed could get aggressive roil investors, send stocks tumbling

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will this week raise interest rates by more than previously forecast unsettled investors on Monday, sending the S&P 500 tumbling to confirm a bear market and intensifying fears over the economic outlook. The Fed meets on Wednesday following...
STOCKS
Reuters

Fed unveils biggest rate hike since 1994, flags slowing economy

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday to stem a disruptive surge in inflation, and projected a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the months to come. The rate hike was the biggest announced by the...
Reuters

Wall Street rallies to close higher after Fed statement

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rallied on Wednesday to snap a five-session losing skid, after a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates to market expectations as the central bank seeks to fight rising inflation without sparking a recession. The Federal Reserve raised...
STOCKS
Reuters

Fed door open to 0.75% hike after inflation data, market moves

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - Eroding inflation data and fast-changing views in financial markets on Monday have opened the door to a larger-than-expected three-quarter-percentage point interest rate increase when Federal Reserve officials meet this week. It is a move officials had downplayed as their two-day meeting approached over recent weeks,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

BlackRock extends AGM vote choice to more equity index clients

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, said on Monday that clients owning nearly half of its $4.9 trillion in equity index assets were now free to control how votes are cast at the annual meetings of the companies in which they their funds invest.
MARKETS
Reuters

UK targets light-touch regulation to boost tech sector, minister says

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Britain launched a digital strategy on Monday focused on simplifying regulation, supporting critical technologies like semiconductors and tackling skills gaps to help drive economic growth. Tech minister Chris Philp said UK firms had raised more than 12 billion pounds ($14.6 billion) in venture capital so...
BUSINESS
Reuters

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn, wheat slide with outside markets

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and oilseed futures took a dive on Monday as broad-based selling and losses in other markets overshadowed concerns about unfavorable crop weather and strong export demand for American soybeans, analysts said. Global stocks and government bonds tumbled with commodities as U.S. inflation fueled...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Australia energy operator caps Queensland electricity prices

WELLINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - Australia's energy market operator said late on Sunday that wholesale electricity prices in Queensland would be capped, the latest step the market operator has taken to deal with soaring energy prices. Earlier this month, Australia's energy market operator, AEMO capped wholesale gas prices in southern...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy