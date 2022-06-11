13 Of The Best Affordable Summer Accessories To Get At Target

In the summer, a single accessory can transform an outfit. A white tee and denim short duo are made a million times more appealing by a bright headband; little black dresses are vacation-ready with the introduction of a floppy hat. And don’t get me started on straw bags.

If your summer wardrobe is in need of subtle TLC, we present you with several gorgeous accessories that deliver both fashion and function, all available at Target.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.