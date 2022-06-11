ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Football Offers James Resar

By Rob Howe
'24 FL QB Thankful for Hawkeye Opportunity

If anyone questioned James Resar's toughness before last season, he answered all inquiries. The 2024 Jacksonville (FL) Bishop Kenny quarterback broke his leg in Game 2 and still finished the campaign.

"It hurt more than I can explain, but because I was able to walk off the field after it happened. Everyone just assumed it was a contusion," he told HN.

"The hardest part was practice and between plays. I could actually forget about the pain for the first few seconds of each play. As the play went longer, I was reminded."

Resar (6-4, 205) managed a 25-6 touchdown-to-turnover ratio even with the injury. He averaged 9.2 yards per carry with 10 scores on the ground.

College coaches noticed that production. Indiana, Georgia Southern and Toledo offered scholarships since the beginning of May. Iowa jumped in with an opportunity on Wednesday, when he visited campus.

"The offer didn’t necessarily surprise me, but I wasn’t expecting it either. I had tried not to think about the possibility too much because I wanted it so bad," Resar said.

Despite living in Florida, Resar favors football up north. That makes the Hawkeye offer special.

"It means a lot because I’ve grown up a Big Ten fan and appreciate how they do things at Iowa. It’s amazing to think I might be a part of that someday," he said.

"I know I like the culture. They are a blue-collar, hard-working program, and that’s my personality, too. I guess I just want to learn more about their day-to-day activities, like what a typical day and week would be like."

Resar hopes to see the Hawkeyes again soon.

"I will definitely get back to Iowa. I might be able to get back at the end of July, but for sure for a game," he said.

The trips to Iowa help he and his parents see loved ones.

"Most of my Midwest connections are to Wisconsin because that is where most of my family lives, but I do have some family in Muscatine (Iowa)," he said.

Georgia Tech and Wake Forest also have reportedly offered Resar scholarships. He camped with Notre Dame last week, Cincinnati on Thursday and was scheduled to be at Wisconsin Sunday.

Iowa has a Bishop Kenny alumnus on its current roster. Center Mike Myslinski is a redshirt freshman.

You can watch Resar's sophomore highlights HERE .

Iowa City, IA
